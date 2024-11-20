Spatial Unveils Latest Updates Across Key Product Lines, Delivering Enhanced Performance, Workflow Efficiency, and Automation Capabilities

Spatial Corp., the leading 3D software development toolkit provider for design, manufacturing and engineering solutions and a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, announces the 2025 release and updates across several product lines, reaffirming its commitment to providing innovative solutions for its customers in domains ranging from CAD to simulation, manufacturing, and beyond.

The 2025 release and updates include:

3D InterOp: Improved Performance and New Functionality

Performance Improvements of 3D Data Import : Fine-tuned parallel processing combined with format-specific reader optimizations deliver significant reductions in import times. Specifically, improvements are seen in many formats including IGES, STEP, Inventor, Solid Edge, Creo, SOLIDWORKS, and Navisworks, with SOLIDWORKS import times reduced by up to 50% and average performance gains of 22% for Solid Edge and 24% for Inventor. For files that do not contain native visualization, the performance of faceting imported BREP has improved by an average of 25% in formats like STEP, IGES, and Parasolid. This accelerates workflows that rely on previews such as design reviews, technical documentation, and VR applications.

Accurate import of assembly cuts, such as extruded holes and cutouts, preserves design intent and eliminates the need for manual adjustments post-import. This enhancement was initially introduced for the 3D InterOp Creo Reader and is now extended to SOLIDWORKS. Data Prep Add-On: Ongoing Commitment to Development: This update includes performance and robustness improvements to enhance the data preparation experience. In addition, the part-level Hidden Body Removal feature is now available for testing with assembly-level coming soon. This functionality allows users to streamline their workflow by filtering out unnecessary components at the part level.

3D ACIS Modeler: Automating Complex Metalworking Tasks and Slice Operations Performance Improvements

Automatic Unbending : This new API automatically detects bends in sheet metal bodies and unfolds them. The API allows developers to integrate unfolding functionality quickly in their CAM applications.

CGM Modeler: The Mid-Surface Operator Now Includes an Absolute Offset Mode

This new mode generates a mid-surface by offsetting the faces on one side of the body. This algorithm is designed to be robust and performant for parts with uniform thickness.

CSM-CVM: Improved Robustness and Volume Proximity Layer Generation

Meshing Improvements for CSM: In this release, mesh quality has been improved for sliver faces. In January 2025, surface anisotropic ratio control will be made available.

In this release, mesh quality has been improved for sliver faces. In January 2025, surface anisotropic ratio control will be made available. Volume Proximity Layer Generation Enhancement: Enhanced volume proximity layer generation simplifies the creation of consistent meshing layers in thin sections, eliminating the need for manual sizemaps. This benefits industries such as plastic injection molding and chip design by improving meshing consistency.

Support for Linux ARM

Beginning with this release, Spatial now supports Linux ARM for the 3D modelers ACIS and CGM as well as CSM-CVM and CDS. Spatial also supports a pre-release version of 3D InterOp on Linux ARM.