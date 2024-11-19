Spectro Cloud Closes $75m Series C Led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Spectro Cloud closes $75m Series C funding round, led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. Learn more at spectrocloud.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Spectro Cloud, a leader in modern multi-cluster Kubernetes management at scale across a variety of deployment environments, including on-premises hardware, single and multi-cloud, and the edge, today announced it has completed a $75 million Series C funding round led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives with participation from existing Spectro Cloud investors. The investment comes at a turning point of complexity in the IT industry, with the evolution from legacy, virtual machine (VM)-based applications to a containerized, cloud native ecosystem, with artificial intelligence (AI) driving an explosion of use at the edge.

Leading organizations across industries (including technology, manufacturing, retail, oil & gas, healthcare, telecommunications, defense and intelligence agencies) are relying on Spectro Cloud’s Palette software platform to help accelerate their Kubernetes adoption. By helping companies improve operating efficiency and more effectively run mission-critical application workloads, Spectro Cloud has achieved three consecutive years of triple-digit ARR growth.

“What IT leaders need today is a modern approach to comprehensive, full lifecycle management for Kubernetes at scale, one that is optimized to support the unique needs of data centers, clouds, and the edge,” said Tenry Fu, CEO and co-founder of Spectro Cloud. “We founded Spectro Cloud five years ago aiming to make Kubernetes easy to manage and consume in any environment, and this investment from Goldman Sachs is validation of the tremendous opportunity we have ahead of us.”

“In the past five years, Spectro Cloud has established itself as a leader in helping organizations realize the true potential of Kubernetes and cloud native technologies, making it more accessible and manageable at scale, across any environment,” said Michael Reilly, an Investor at Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives who will be joining Spectro Cloud’s Board of Directors. “The incredible success Tenry and his team have achieved proves that enterprises are realizing the value. We are excited for the opportunity ahead in multi-cluster environments, especially bare metal deployments in data centers for VM and GPU management, and AI inference at the edge, which could drive tremendous growth.”

Spectro Cloud will use its Series C funding to accelerate product innovation, particularly in the uniquely complex area of edge computing, and to invest in continuing to offer award-winning customer experience and support, and scale new go-to-market partnerships and technology alliances.

