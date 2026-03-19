Spectrum Switch sponsors WAPA 20th anniversary: Redefining the wireless landscape – without limits since 2006

Siyethaba Mthembu, Business Development Officer at Spectrum Switch.

As demand for reliable broadband continues to grow across South Africa, collaboration within the wireless ecosystem has become increasingly important. Expanding connectivity – particularly in rural and underserved areas – requires co-operation between technology providers, network operators, regulators and industry stakeholders.

Spectrum Switch is proud to sponsor the WAPA Regional Event Gauteng 2026, part of the Wireless Access Providers Association’s (WAPA) celebrations marking 20 remarkable years of advancing wireless connectivity across South Africa.

Under the theme: “WAPA 20: Redefining the Wireless Landscape – Without Limits Since 2006”, this milestone event reflects two decades of innovation, collaboration and progress in building a more connected nation. As demand for reliable broadband continues to surge – especially in rural and underserved communities – partnerships between technology providers, network operators, regulators and industry stakeholders have become essential to expanding access.

WAPA CEO Lesley Colmer commended Spectrum Switch for its active participation in ICASA’s Dynamic Spectrum Access trials, which are opening new pathways for wireless internet service providers (WISPs) to grow networks, use spectrum more efficiently and deliver dependable broadband to more South Africans.

Despite significant broadband gains in recent years, many remote areas still face formidable challenges: high infrastructure costs, limited spectrum and difficult geography. WISPs remain vital in overcoming these barriers, providing flexible, community-oriented solutions where traditional deployments often fall short. Innovative spectrum-sharing approaches are now key to helping these operators scale effectively and reach more people.

Siyethaba Mthembu, Business Development Officer at Spectrum Switch, emphasised that Dynamic Spectrum Access technologies represent the next evolution in wireless innovation – enabling WISPs to optimise scarce resources, expand coverage intelligently and bring reliable connectivity to underserved regions.

Spectrum Switch equips mobile network operators (MNOs) and WISPs with the tools to deploy powerful 4G/5G fixed wireless access (FWA) networks using Dynamic Spectrum Sharing in TV White Space (TVWS) spectrum and the 3.8GHz-4.2GHz band. These lower-frequency bands offer excellent long-range propagation and superior penetration, making them especially effective for last-mile connectivity in rural environments.

Through this sponsorship, Spectrum Switch reaffirms its commitment to:

Fostering collaboration between technology innovators and on-the-ground operators.

Supporting broadband expansion in hard-to-reach areas.

Raising awareness of TV White Space technology’s potential.

Building stronger partnerships with ISPs, WISPs and infrastructure providers.

TV White Space complements existing spectrum allocations, improving overall efficiency while fully protecting licensed broadcast services from interference. The Spectrum Switch platform is powered by Secondary Geo-location Spectrum Database technology developed by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) – a proud example of locally created research being turned into practical, real-world connectivity solutions.

The WAPA Regional Event Gauteng 2026 takes place on 19 March 2026 at Irene Country Lodge, bringing together wireless operators, technology leaders and industry stakeholders for a day of insight, networking and forward-looking discussion. Splynx, Even FlowDistribution, Cambium networks, Miro, Q-KON SA, Hardware Distribution, Quadrupleplay, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Astra wireless, Vox, Téleios, Duxbury Networking, BlitzTek, AFR-IX telecom, Space Technology, Red Pole Energy, SGT SolutionsServeBest by WebBest, IHS Towers of strength, Konekt SP,Digital Parks Africa, Bequant, Paratus South Africa

Spectrum Switch looks forward to engaging directly with the community, sharing practical insights from TV White Space deployments, and exploring new opportunities to accelerate broadband growth across South Africa. Industry participants are warmly invited to connect with the Spectrum Switch team at the event and join the conversation on innovative spectrum solutions. For more information, contact hello@spectrumswitch.co.za.

Here’s to 20 years of “Wireless Without Limits” – and to many more years of breaking barriers together.