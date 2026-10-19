Spike in AI course enrolments in SA

Enrolments in AI security, critical thinking and AI-related micro-credential courses have increased in SA. (Image source: iStock)

Artificial intelligence (AI) course enrolments in South Africa increased 75% year-on-year, while enrolments in critical thinking courses rose 132%.

This is based on insights from the latest Global Skills Report, compiled by online learning platform Coursera and released today.

Now in its eighth edition, the report draws on a subset of learning data from more than 300 million learners across Coursera and Udemy. It combines insights into AI and human skills development with broader national readiness data from Oxford Insights’ Government AI Readiness Index.

According to the report, the trending AI learning themes in South Africa include generative AI, data and analytics, and agentic AI and AI agents. Other themes include model- and assistant-specific skills, and AI development frameworks and infrastructure.

The report shows enrolments in AI security increased 236%, agentic workflows grew 195% and generative AI rose 161%.

In addition, micro-credential enrolments in South Africa rose 31% year-over-year overall, with AI-related micro-credential enrolments increasing 74%.

Learners in South Africa are also developing the human skills needed to evaluate AI outputs and communicate their implications, it notes.

Alongside the 132% increase in critical thinking enrolments, complex problem-solving grew 28% year-on-year and innovation rose 19%.

Kais Zribi, Coursera GM for the Middle East and Africa, comments: “South Africa’s growing participation in AI and human skills learning provides a strong foundation for workforce development. The opportunity is to connect that commitment to learning with the capabilities employers need and clearer routes into work.

“Employers and educational institutions can help by aligning learning with specific roles, creating opportunities for practical experience, and recognising skills demonstrated through assessment. Strengthening those connections can help more South Africans turn their learning into career opportunities and contribute to productivity as businesses adopt AI.”

In South Africa, Coursera has approximately 1.6 million users registered for a range of courses, including professional certificate programmes, technology upskilling and generative AI courses.

Local institutions, including the University of Cape Town and University of Johannesburg, partner with or utilise Coursera to deliver courses to staff and students.

Coursera’s report also examined which AI and human skills learners develop together more distinctively than the global average.

In South Africa, learners pair AI and machine learning foundations with both communication and presentation, and critical thinking and judgement, notes the report. They also pair data and analytics with communication and presentation.