Spinnaker Support, ARC launch new software business in SA

Spinnaker CEO Teko Mojaki.

Spinnaker Support (Spinnaker), trusted by companies worldwide to support their essential Oracle, SAP and VMware software, today announced its formal entry into the South African market in partnership with African Rainbow Capital (ARC).

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for South African enterprises. Across sectors including financial services, telecommunications, retail and manufacturing, core enterprise systems have become economic infrastructure. ERP, database and virtualisation platforms no longer sit at the edge of the business, they run finance, supply chain, billing, HR and regulatory reporting. When these systems change, the impact is operational, financial and reputational.

Spinnaker CEO Teko Mojaki says: “We are delighted to introduce our services to the local market at a time when growth is regaining momentum, even as organisations remain under significant cost pressure. Increased choice ultimately benefits end-users. Spinnaker Support represents a credible alternative the market has been calling for, and we are confident that our presence will strengthen competition and support sustainable growth in the years ahead.”

Jon Gill, Spinnaker Support Head of Sales, EMEA, says that Spinnaker operates globally across highly regulated, high-availability environments. The company supports enterprises seeking greater flexibility in managing their Oracle, SAP and VMware estates, particularly as licensing models and commercial terms evolve in international markets.

“By building South African capability, together with ARC, we intend to position South Africa as a meaningful delivery and engineering hub. The focus will include developing local enterprise software engineering and support expertise, integrating into complex, high-availability client environments and creating exportable service capabilities that supports regional and global operations,” says Gill.

The South African expansion is also supported by ARC, signalling local institutional alignment and long-term commitment to building durable capability in the region.

“Our partnership with ARC reflects a shared belief that enterprise software governance is becoming a board-level issue,” says Majoki. “South African organisations need credible alternatives that strengthen negotiating power, reduce operational risk and improve capital allocation discipline.

With a proposition to restore executive discretion, Spinnaker offering is well timed. Mojaki says that organisations are facing vendor-driven upgrade cycles, licensing shifts and end-of-support deadlines that convert technology roadmaps into forced capital events. Further to that, boards are being asked to fund AI, cyber resilience and productivity initiatives while simultaneously absorbing large, complex platform upgrades.

By providing third-party support and managed services for Oracle, SAP and VMware environments, Spinnaker enables organisations to maintain secure and stable core systems without being forced into immediate upgrades, it reduces exposure to vendor-driven timing pressure and results in a reallocation of budget and internal capacity towards higher-return transformation initiatives.

Mojaki says that Spinnaker’s approach separates the “keep the lights on” work from deliberate modernisation programmes: “Enterprise platforms are long-dated strategic assets. Our role is to help organisations control sequencing. Modernisation should happen because the business is ready and the value case is clear not because a contract milestone forces it.”

The launch is also addressing a structural market shift. Globally, enterprises are reassessing how they govern core platforms. Key drivers include subscription and licensing model changes that alter long-term cost structures; dollar-denominated contracts in rand-based operating environments; and rising programme risk associated with large, simultaneous upgrade initiatives and scarcity of skilled internal capacity to execute transformation at scale.

In this environment, Mojaki says that optionality has economic value: “When organisations have credible support alternatives, they gain time and time has become the scarcest resource in enterprise IT. Spinnaker’s model enables businesses to stabilise core environments securely while deciding what to modernise, when to modernise it and how to sequence change without increasing operational disruption risk.”

Success in the market will depend not only on cost savings, but on measurable resilience outcomes including vulnerability management, integration stability, governance alignment and risk transparency.

Spinnaker’s entry into South Africa reflects a broader shift in enterprise leadership thinking: software is infrastructure, and infrastructure decisions belong at board level. Upgrade timing, support structures and licensing commitments are no longer technical details. They are questions of capital allocation, operational risk and executive control.

“Organisations that separate stability from transformation, quantify the risk of forced change and redeploy freed capacity deliberately will be best positioned to modernise with discipline. Spinnaker’s South African launch is designed to support exactly that outcome,” says Mojaki.