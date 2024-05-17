Splynx 4.3 release now available

WISP billing and network management solution.

Today, Splynx released Splynx 4.3, the next major update of its WISP billing and network management solution. A new version is available for everyone and automatically installed on all new instances!

What’s new?

Splynx version 4.3 includes over 140 enhancements to help unlock your ISP business's full potential. Significant improvements have been made to the scheduling and tax handling functionalities, aiming to enhance customer experience and business efficiency.

Key highlights in Splynx v4.3.

This update's standout feature is the redesigned scheduling calendar, which now facilitates better workflow management. The new interface introduces logical improvements, such as the ability to set and track each task's travel time, create tasks from anywhere within the software via a modal window, and effortless task description additions through a pop-up after the task timer stops. Users can now manage tasks directly from the map view, providing a more intuitive and flexible task-handling process. This is part of the team's broader effort and in the next release, 5.0, the plan is to optimise scheduling and task management fully.

The update also introduces a new feature for managing tax groups (multi-taxes) and location-specific taxes, which is particularly valuable for businesses needing to navigate complex tax compliance issues. This feature automatically calculates the total tax rate based on the type of service. It allows for the assignment of different taxes and tax groups to specific locations, streamlining the tax calculation process.

Additionally, version 4.3 brings several new integrations, expanding the software’s capabilities in terms of support for third-party payment and accounting add-ons. New integrations include PayEx, NetSuite and Zoho Books, which are now available, starting with this version. These additions aim to provide users with more robust tools for managing financial transactions and accounting tasks directly through Splynx.

NetSuite and Zoho Books — newest accounting integrations in Splynx v4.3.

Here are release notes and a changelog for a comprehensive overview of everything new and improved in Splynx 4.3. If you have any questions or want more details, please contact Splynx’s team at support@splynx.com.

Splynx's mobile app gets major overhaul and new design

Customer Portal app has been rebuilt to enhance your end-users' ability to manage their services and finances more comfortably.

Just in time for the Splynx 4.3 release, the Splynx team also released the overhauled mobile app. Essentially, the mobile app acts as a customised mobile self-service client portal for ISPs of any size.

Now called MyISP (formerly Customer Portal), the app features a new design that is aligned with the web version. But the app isn’t just refreshed with a new coat of paint; it also has some additional features. One of the main advantages is the possibility of white-labelling the login screen and customising the home screen icon with a recognisable brand ISP logo. The new dashboard immediately displays essential billing information, allows for balance top-ups and provides quick navigation to other sections.

Customer Portal app has been rebuilt to allow ISPs to white-label their portal app and increase recognition.

The new MyISP app is widely available for Android and iOS – you can download it from the App Store or Google Play Store and connect with your Splynx instance. Try it, and don't forget to share your feedback about this new release.

Curious about Splynx? You can dive into a 15-day free trial, no feature restrictions. Explore the system firsthand in live mode. Apply today and see what it's all about!