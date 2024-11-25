Spotware Completes cTrader 5.0 on All Platforms with Major Updates to Algo

Spotware has rolled out cTrader 5.0, now available to all cTrader brokers and prop firms. The update for Windows, Web, and Mobile delivers a new level of trading experience, with enhanced UI personalization features and cutting-edge capabilities for algo trading. Empower your traders with the most advanced tools in the market! (Graphic: Spotware)

Spotware has rolled out the highly anticipated cTrader 5.0, now available to all cTrader brokers and prop firms. The update for Windows, Web, and Mobile delivers a new level of trading experience, with enhanced UI personalization features and cutting-edge capabilities for algo trading. The new Algo app (formerly cTrader Automate) has revolutionized how algorithms are exported, shared, accessed, and executed.

cTrader 5.0 Revolutionizes Algo Trading

Spotware has introducedcTrader Cloud, a new service that enables traders to smoothly access algorithms across devices. Once synced, algos can be easily managed and used from any cTrader app, promoting user mobility and flexibility. Algo developers are assured that their intellectual property remains secure, as source code is never uploaded to Cloud.

With the incredible power of cloud execution, traders can now start cBots from any platform, including cTrader Mobile, enabling 24/7 algo trading without the need for local computing power—completely free of charge.

The cTrader Windows 5.0 update also allows users to export algos as securely encrypted files that can only be opened by a designated user. Algo files have become mobile-friendly and can be immediately launched by cTrader users without relying on desktop versions.

The cTrader Algo API has received many new features to empower algo developers. Now, other algorithms can manage cBots, and indicators are allowed to perform trading operations.

Plugins Level Up Platform Flexibility

As an extension of the Open Trading Platfom™ philosophy, Spotware has announced the addition of plugins to the algo family. This new algorithm type enables users to integrate third-party services into cTrader, ultimately enhancing the platform’s flexibility.

Plugins open the door for traders to customize various UI elements of cTrader, such as the chart area, Trade Watch, and many more. A selection of inspiring plugin samples is included in cTrader Windows to spark developers’ creativity. Trading businesses will find plugins particularly valuable, as they can effortlessly integrate custom solutions and tools for their clients (e.g., additional panels, new controls, AI-based assistants, etc.).

Advancements in IB Tools

cTrader’s suite for introducing brokers (IBs) has consistently distinguished itself in the market. With the 5.0 update, cTrader Windows has acquired the Invite toolset in broker-branded applications. This powerful kit enables partners to effectively attract new traders with appealing cTrader products, enhance referral conversion rates, and track their progress in real time.

The new cTrader Algo has streamlined the sharing of algorithms via Invite. This means that IBs can instantly share cBots, indicators, and plugins as links that attribute users, while existing invited traders automatically gain access to the partner’s algos shared in this manner.

Additionally, the new “Multiple Strategies” widget has been introduced in cTrader Web to support embedding a selection of strategies from any provider into a website. Upon clicking a strategy, site visitors will be attributed to the partner and will subsequently become referrals in the broker system.

UI/UX and Functionality Improvements

cTrader Mobile users can now fully utilize the flexibility of indicator placement within the chart area or in a separate panel below. Stream watchers in cTrader Web can view the positions and orders of the Chart Stream provider, facilitating quick order placement based on market insights.

"With the game-changing cTrader 5.0 update, we are proud to drive an algo-trading revolution," said Denis Kiselev, Head of Product at Spotware. "Aligned with our 'Mobile First' strategy, cTrader Cloud is the industry’s only solution enabling traders to manage and launch their bots directly from a mobile app. Cloud execution radically expands the mobility of algo trading, delivering device-independent, always-on, and groundbreaking experiences to all cTrader users."