Springbok Casino Strike Gold With a Brand New Slot

Springbok Casino have struck gold with a brand new slot, as Paydirt! Go for the Gold arrives this September at South Africa’s leading online casino.

All that glitters is gold in this 5x3, 10-payline pokie, where you can dig deep and discover winnings of up to 50,000x your bet. It’s a Wild West adventure with extra sparkle, so grab your pickaxe and head down the mines for your chance to win.

Three or more Paydirt Wild Scatters on the reels will launch 10 Free Spins with the Special Morphing Symbol feature, getting the gold rush started. The symbol is randomly selected before the Free Spins begin. If a winning combo is formed, it fills the entire reel, boosting the chances of a bigger payout.

And another three Scatters re-trigger 10 more Free Games – so you can do it all again!

Go down the mines and play Paydirt! Go for the Gold from 11th September, where it will be found in the casino lobby – and available via Download, Instant Play and Mobile at the home of slots in South Africa, Springbok Casino.

Daniel Van Wyke, Springbok Casino Manager, said: “Paydirt! Go for the Gold is another gold-star addition to Springbok Casino, joining our ever-growing collection of super slots. An easy-to-play 5x3, 10-payline slot with the chance to strike gold… up to 50,000x your bet.”