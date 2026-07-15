Standard Bank extends R479m facility to Helios

Helios Towers operates one of Africa’s independent telecommunications tower platforms.

Standard Bank , Africa’s largest bank by assets and market capitalisation, has partnered with Helios Towers to provide a $29 million (R479 million) Social Documentary Credit Facility.

According to the financial services company, this transaction marks Standard Bank's first Documentary Credit Facility structured in a Sustainable Finance format.

It notes that the facility will support the procurement and importation of telecommunications infrastructure and related services across Africa.

It will also provide payment certainty to suppliers, while supporting Helios Towers’ working capital requirements and infrastructure expansion programme, the bank adds.

Structured in accordance with the Loan Market Association’s Social Loan Principles, the financing is designed to promote digital connectivity and telecommunications infrastructure development in underserved markets.

This will help Helios Towers further expand its footprint and enhance mobile network coverage and connectivity across the continent.

Helios Towers operates one of Africa’s independent telecommunications tower platforms, enabling mobile network operators to extend coverage across multiple markets.

Standard Bank notes that the facility supports the expansion of tower infrastructure and services, increased network densification and improved connectivity in underserved markets and remote regions across the African continent.

It will also drive digital inclusion and tackle the digital divide while supporting economic growth and socio-economic development.

“This transaction demonstrates the power of innovation in trade finance. By combining a first-to-market Social Documentary Credit Facility with a cross-border funding solution, Standard Bank has supported Helios Towers’ growth ambitions while helping extend digital connectivity to underserved communities across Africa,” says Benoit Samouilhan, global transaction banker at Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking.

According to the bank, this facility enables positive social impact by increasing and improving network coverage and connectivity in some of the world’s most remote regions.

“Reliable digital infrastructure is fundamental to Africa's future growth and development,” says Alex Carter, group finance director at Helios Towers.

“This facility provides us with the flexibility and certainty needed to support our ongoing infrastructure investments while advancing our mission of expanding connectivity across the continent. We value our longstanding relationship with Standard Bank and look forward to building on this partnership.”