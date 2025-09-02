Standard Chartered, WomHub unveil third Women in Tech cohort

The third cohort of the Women in Tech Programme kicks off.

Standard Chartered, in partnership with WomHub, announced the launch of the third cohort of the Women in Tech (WiT) programme. Standard Chartered South Africa has invested $50 000 to empower women‑founded tech enterprises.

The WiT incubator programme aims to improve gender equality and innovation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics by offering mentorship, technical support to scale, training, networking and funding access. Anjani Harjeven, CEO of WomHub, says: “Enabling female founders to grow and scale is at the core of WomHub. We’re proud of our continued partnership with the Standard Chartered Bank Women in Tech programme for this third cohort to support women in tech-enabled businesses in South Africa.”

Speaking to ITWeb last month, Naadiya Moosajee, engineer turned entrepreneur, said WomHub plans to continue innovating. This includes a programme combining digital skills, entrepreneurship development, access to markets and capital, as well as exploring new opportunities in cyber security through Cybherfence and using agentic AI to improve workflows.

Chris Egberink, CEO and head of coverage at Standard Chartered South Africa, said: “Our partnership with WomHub has been central to the success of the Women in Tech programme, and we are proud to continue this collaboration. Together, we are investing in women entrepreneurs and creating an environment where innovation and inclusion can thrive.

“Standard Chartered remains committed to supporting inclusion through the Women in Tech programme, which empowers women to transform their ideas into sustainable businesses. The women in this programme are developing solutions for real social and economic challenges, and their work is a powerful reminder of the role women play in shaping South Africa’s future," he said.

"By supporting their growth, we are helping to build sustainable businesses, close gender gaps and drive inclusive economic development across the country.”