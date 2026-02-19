Step-by-step guide to AI readiness and maturity

Roadmap to successful AI deployment.

As artificial intelligence reshapes industries, many enterprises find themselves at a critical crossroads: how to move from AI experimentation to scalable and impactful transformation. The road is challenging, with common pitfalls tied to data readiness, FinOps, governance and deployment.

In this press release, Keyrus experts provide guidance through every stage of AI deployment, from defining clear vision, followed by sound strategy to delivering operational value. Learn about the foundational components of successful AI adoption and scale-up, and find practical advice on data, agentic analytics and AI integration.

What it means to be truly AI ready

AI readiness is much more than implementing algorithms. It’s about understanding the critical role of data, people and processes to enable AI-driven strategic differentiation. In other words, it is about understanding the tight bounds between:

AI and data: Data feeds AI, AI feeds data. According to Gartner (2025), by 2027, organisations that prioritise semantics in AI-ready data will increase their GenAI model accuracy by up to 80% and reduce costs by 60%.

People and competences: Data and AI literacy are essential for successfully adopting a data-driven culture and effectively deploying an AI strategy.

Data and AI literacy are essential for successfully adopting a data-driven culture and effectively deploying an AI strategy. Data and model governance: Ensures your data assets are aligned with business goals, ethically sourced and cost-effective.

True AI maturity means embedding AI into your core organisational functions of the C-suite to deliver long-term competitive advantage, leveraging multiple techniques and approaches (generative AI, machine learning, advanced analytics, agents approach) to make a difference.

Why AI-ready data matters

Simply said, without data, there is no AI. Indeed, despite tremendous advances in algorithms, the true strategic differentiator for companies to be competitive is in their data – not in the shared algorithms used by all. AI can help accelerate and automate certain business tasks, but the true value lies in applying AI techniques to a company’s own data.

AI-ready data combines traditional data management with AI-specific practices and requirements. Practical tools and frameworks such as data cataloguing, lineage tracking and synthetic data generation are necessary to improve the AI maturity of your data. The latter is often missing for organisations to be able to begin their AI transformation journey.

It is therefore not surprising that most companies fail after the pilot stage because their data is not AI ready. Real AI readiness involves identifying, filtering and preparing only the most relevant datasets, not simply feeding everything into a model. This shift is fundamental. Traditional business intelligence (BI) tools relied on structured data. In the AI era, enterprises must process and govern multi-structured data: text, images, audio, video and documents to leverage AI to its full potential.

Other common AI deployment challenges include:

Cost: AI projects can quickly become too costly when trying to be scaled, often leading to the abandonment of many AI projects after the initial phase.

AI projects can quickly become too costly when trying to be scaled, often leading to the abandonment of many AI projects after the initial phase. AI and data literacy: Lack of understanding and a data-driven culture within organisations, notably in C-level.

Lack of understanding and a data-driven culture within organisations, notably in C-level. Data quality and data silos: Data to feed the AI isn't trustable or always accurate, and dispersed across multiple data sources, all built in mind for their own individual objective and not towards the global objectives of the company.

How agentic analytics drive data-driven decisions

What is agentic analytics?

Agentic analytics refers to analytics powered by autonomous AI agents capable of interpreting data and generating context.

While traditional analytics focus on “what happened”, agentic analytics brings in contextual understanding, a missing piece in current BI platforms.

With the rise of this now contextual layer, it allows us to move into the era of perceptive analytics. With the fact that these AI agents can now compare multiple contextual scenarios, the models can offer more informed decisions, assisting executive deciders even further in making the best decisions for their company.

Agentic AI gives CDOs a lever to scale your operating model without proportionally scaling your cost base. It helps you manage capex (by reducing the need for upfront investments in monolithic automation) and opex (by automating ongoing monitoring and optimisation). All of this is achieved without weakening your security posture, because the agents themselves can be embedded into your governance framework, acting as continuous compliance enforcers.

The strategic role of data and AI governance

Data and AI governance ensure your data assets are aligned with business goals, ethically sourced and cost-effective. It acts as the bridge between innovation and risk mitigation. As AI initiatives scale, governance becomes the backbone of responsible deployment.

Key governance imperatives:

Validate data relevance and readiness.

Align data policies with business objectives.

Keep data quality in check to mitigate risks of unreliable AI outcomes.

Keyrus recommends building adaptive governance models that support both control and agility using frameworks like DataOps or Responsible AI. Partner with an expert in safe and scalable AI framework implementation, contact Keyrus.

Defining a robust data and AI strategy

A forward-looking data and AI strategy must go beyond technology choices. True AI integration doesn’t stop at simply deploying one model. It means building a combinatorial approach to AI, to create a true competitive advantage. One that is unique to your organisation, your needs and your data. It should include:

Vision and alignment: What is the future goal and does it align with the diverse objectives of the rest of the business functions?

What is the future goal and does it align with the diverse objectives of the rest of the business functions? Value and drivers: How will you measure the value of an AI initiative and if it's feasible for quick and scalable adoption?

How will you measure the value of an AI initiative and if it's feasible for quick and scalable adoption? Adoption and risk: How can I transform my data and analytics strategy so that even non-technical users can be operational users? What are the risks and how will they be mitigated?

As of today, CDAOs are rising in leadership roles; however, 49% of leaders highly involved in AI report that their organisations struggle to estimate and demonstrate the value of AI (Gartner 2025). This challenge is often due to lack of AI literacy within a company, or lack of a data-driven culture.

This is where Keyrus can help, accompanying its clients to invest wisely in AI by:

Assessing their current data maturity and AI readiness.

Building a priority roadmap for an effective AI transformation journey.

for an effective AI transformation journey. Providing data and AI expertise to implement the roadmap, give guidance on the correct architecture and technology investments, as well as defining the right frameworks required for successful deployment.

to implement the roadmap, give guidance on the correct architecture and technology investments, as well as defining the right frameworks required for successful deployment. Improving your internal data-driven culture and AI literacy through training.

One piece of advice for AI beginners

Start by making your data ready, AI ready. Without clean, structured and governed data, AI projects will fail to scale or provide value.

Your mindset should be:

Strategic, not tactical

Long-term, not opportunistic

Data-first, not model-first

The future of enterprise AI lies not in isolated use cases or flashy demos but in systemic, data-driven transformation backed by governance, strategy and cross-functional collaboration.

Keyrus guides organisations through every stage of AI and data maturity, and the six-steps approach is outlined in this white paper. From defining a clear vision to delivering operational value, Keyrus is your partner to make your data matter. Contact Keyrus.