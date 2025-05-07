Strategic insights on aligning cyber security with business objectives for growth

Top cyber security threats and predictions for 2025.

In an era where every business is reliant on technology, aligning cyber security with business strategy is essential for long-term success, writes Gilchrist Mushwana, Head of cyber security at BDO South Africa. This is why the company helps its clients harness cyber security as a strategic asset to help them achieve their business objectives.

In today’s digital-first world, every business is a technology business. Whether an organisation is a multinational corporation or a small enterprise, technology is foundational – not just for operational efficiency but as a key enabler of growth. Yet with this digital dependency comes heightened risks, notably cyber security threats that can impact a company’s revenue, reputation and customer trust. For forward-thinking organisations, cyber security is evolving from a protective mechanism to a competitive differentiator that drives business outcomes, increases market share, enhances customer satisfaction and strengthens employee productivity.

Cyber security as a business enabler

A proactive approach to cyber security drives significant business value beyond the prevention of financial and reputational damage from cyber incidents. According to the World Economic Forum, 40% of surveyed companies experienced a security incident due to third-party vulnerabilities in the past year. This statistic underscores that cyber security is not merely a defensive requirement, it’s a critical factor in business resilience and continuity. This is why BDO Digital offers tailored solutions that position cyber security to support growth initiatives – be it expanding revenue channels, entering new markets or building brand loyalty.

By embedding cyber security at the start of digital initiatives, businesses can mitigate vulnerabilities early and focus on core objectives with greater confidence. In the experience of BDO Digital, companies that integrate “cyber security by design” – where security considerations are built into technology projects from inception – face fewer challenges down the line, experience faster project execution and are more productive.

AI in cyber security: A new frontier in threat detection

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming cyber security, particularly in threat detection, response and governance. By using AI-driven solutions, organisations can monitor and detect unusual patterns in real-time, a crucial advantage given the speed and sophistication of cyber attacks. AI introduces dynamic, adaptable security measures that exceed the limits of traditional systems. However, AI also demands a fresh approach to governance and regulatory alignment, with frameworks like those from NIST and Gartner providing essential guidance.

BDO Digital incorporates AI into its cyber security frameworks to accelerate threat response and strengthen detection accuracy. This helps businesses not only avoid costly breaches but also achieve faster decision-making and maintain seamless operations. The right AI strategy in cyber security protects against risks, enables sustainable growth and enhances business resilience.

Third-party and supply chain risk management: Mitigating external vulnerabilities

In a globalised economy, businesses depend on external partners – from vendors and suppliers to technology providers – to maintain their value chains. However, with these partnerships come cyber risks. Effective third-party risk management is no longer optional – it’s an essential part of a resilient cyber security posture. As organisations rely on third-party software, hosting services and other resources, they expose themselves to potential cyber vulnerabilities.

BDO Digital’s third-party risk management solutions provide a thorough assessment of external risks and establish robust protocols for managing supplier interactions. Its approach includes comprehensive risk assessments for partners, proactive controls to secure sensitive data and continuous monitoring for potential vulnerabilities. Addressing these risks head-on not only strengthens business partnerships but also assures clients and stakeholders of a company’s commitment to cyber security.

Cyber skills shortage: Meeting the talent challenge with strategic initiatives

South Africa, like many other regions, faces a critical shortage of skilled cyber security professionals. The industry standard of one cyber specialist per 2 000 people highlights the gap, with South Africa currently at one per 5 000. To close this gap, BDO Digital is committed to both expanding its workforce and implementing talent development initiatives to build a robust talent pipeline.

BDO Digital's bottom-up skills development programme emphasises competency alongside capability. Rather than relying on recruiting talent, the company focuses on internal development and training programmes to equip employees with the latest skills in cyber security and digital innovation. By investing in local talent and fostering a skilled workforce, BDO Digital aims to address the broader cyber security talent shortage and strengthen South Africa’s cyber resilience.

Cyber security is no longer just about protecting data and systems. It’s become a strategic enabler of growth, trust and competitive advantage. By linking cyber security with business objectives, organisations can unlock new opportunities, enhance productivity and build enduring trust with customers and stakeholders. BDO Digital is committed to elevating cyber security to the level of a true business asset, empowering its clients to navigate the complexities of today’s digital landscape with confidence.

Click below to download: Top cybersecurity threats and predictions for 2025.