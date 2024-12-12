Strategic migration of data intelligence platform at Namibia Breweries

The NBL migration to Power BI was led by Keyrus. (Image: Supplied)

Namibia Breweries (NBL), which positions itself as a proud cornerstone of Namibian industry, has always embraced the power of data to drive decision-making. Over the years, it has evolved its business intelligence (BI) ecosystem to meet the needs of a fast-changing market. From a bold leap into modern analytics with Tableau in 2021 to a recent migration to Power BI driven by a global strategy, NBL’s journey has been defined by adaptability, agility, innovation and a trusted partnership with Keyrus.

Start of a journey to modern analytics

NBL’s relationship with Keyrus began in 2021 when the brewery sought to transition from a legacy BI tool to a more modern and dynamic analytics platform. Tableau was chosen at the time for its intuitive interface and ability to deliver rich, impactful visualisations. The migration, led by Keyrus, was a transformative moment for NBL, allowing the brewery to modernise its analytical experience and empower users across the organisation.

Fact sheet Solution: Power BI Industry: Beverage Provider: Keyrus User: Namibia Breweries

“Keyrus played an instrumental role in helping us navigate this shift,” recalls Andre Engelbrecht, Industrial Control Systems Manager at Namibia Breweries. “Their expertise and hands-on support ensured the transition was smooth, and their deep understanding of our needs set the foundation for a robust BI strategy.”

Adoption of global strategy and processes

Fast forward to 2024, and NBL once again found itself at a crossroads. A global directive required the company to align with Microsoft Power BI as the standardised BI tool across the organisation. The switch from Tableau presented a challenging prospect for the BI tool users.

Recognising the magnitude of the change, NBL turned to Keyrus to guide it through the transition. Leveraging their deep understanding of NBL’s analytics journey, Keyrus worked to ensure the migration was seamless, while preserving the analytical capabilities the brewery had come to rely on.

Tailored support through a managed service agreement

Keyrus and NBL adapted their existing managed service agreement to address the dual-platform requirements during the migration. This bespoke arrangement allowed NBL to continue leveraging Tableau while ramping up its skills and capacity on Microsoft Power BI.

Central to the transition was Keyrus’s ‘consultative training’ approach, which combines skill development with practical application. Through focused learning sessions, Keyrus provided NBL’s teams with hands-on Power BI experience tailored to their unique operational context. This ensured the migration was not just about adopting a new tool, but about enabling users to thrive with it.

“Namibia Breweries has consistently prioritised empowering their teams with the best tools for the job,” says Craig Andrew, Head of Data Analytics at Keyrus South Africa. “While the change from Tableau was initially daunting, our goal was to help them see the opportunities in Power BI and support them every step of the way.”

A partnership built on trust and successful history

Keyrus’ partnership with NBL has always extended beyond technical implementation. In early 2024, after four years of virtual collaboration, Keyrus made an in-person visit to NBL’s Windhoek headquarters. The visit underscored its commitment to the relationship, strengthening the trust built over years of working together.

“We’ve always appreciated the unwavering support and expertise Keyrus provides,” says Engelbrecht. “Whether it was the initial modernising of our analytics capability or guiding us through this recent migration to Power BI, their expertise guided us through it all. Their ability to navigate technical challenges and deliver tailored solutions makes them a true strategic partner.”

NBL’s business intelligence rapid evolution and growth

NBL’s BI journey has been a testament to its resilience and commitment to staying ahead of the curve. Through it all, Keyrus has been a constant – helping NBL not only adapt to change, but thrive within it.

Today, NBL stands as a shining example of how the right partnerships can turn technical challenges into opportunities for growth. Keyrus is well equipped to guide you through your journey towards a data-driven future, irrespective of the technology you chose.

