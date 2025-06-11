Strategix Cloud empowers SA enterprises with locally relevant, hybrid-ready solution

Maziar Mahmoudi, Professional Services Director, Strategix. (Image: Strategix)

As South Africa’s cloud market is projected to triple by 2028, Strategix is positioning itself not just as a cloud provider but as a trusted partner in digital transformation. With its VMware Cloud Foundation-based platform, Strategix Cloud is redefining what it means to deliver secure, scalable and compliant cloud services tailored to the unique needs of African enterprises.

Strategix’s Professional Services Director, Maziar Mahmoudi, shared insights into the company’s approach during a recent interview with ITWeb. “We’re not trying to compete on size or volume,” Mahmoudi explained. “South Africa doesn’t just need more cloud; it needs the right kind of cloud. That’s where Strategix comes in.”

A cloud built for Africa

Strategix Cloud was developed in direct response to the challenges faced by South African businesses – rising infrastructure costs, stringent data protection regulations such as POPIA, and a lack of flexible, locally hosted cloud options. The platform is built on VMware Cloud Foundation, offering a modern, software-defined data centre hosted within South Africa to meet data residency and compliance requirements.

Strategix didn’t stop there. Recognising the need for flexibility, the platform is hybrid-ready, allowing seamless integration with hyperscalers such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS). “This gives our clients the ability to extend workloads into the public cloud without re-platforming,” said Mahmoudi. “It’s about enabling innovation while maintaining control over sensitive data.”

Navigating licensing disruptions

Recent changes to VMware licensing under Broadcom have caused significant disruption for many South African businesses. “Some customers were forced to pay for features they didn’t use,” Mahmoudi noted. Strategix responded by developing tailored licensing strategies that can reduce costs by up to 40%, depending on the environment and usage patterns.

“Our approach isn’t one-size-fits-all,” Mahmoudi emphasised. “We assess each client’s needs and align the platform with their business goals, whether that means a full migration or a hybrid model.”

Performance, compliance and cyber resilience

Strategix Cloud integrates VMware Cloud Foundation with Veeam for data protection, offering encrypted backups, fast recovery and detailed retention policies. These features are designed to meet POPIA and ISO standards, ensuring that clients’ data is secure and compliant.

“POPIA was top of mind when we built the platform,” said Mahmoudi. “We host everything in local data centres, use encryption at rest and in transit, and support immutability for backups. It’s about building a full recovery and resilience posture.”

With ransomware attacks increasingly targeting backup environments, Strategix takes a multi-layered approach to cyber resilience. This includes immutable backups, air-gapped or off-site storage and comprehensive recovery strategies. “Tools alone aren’t enough,” Mahmoudi added. “Our expertise in designing and testing recovery plans is what truly sets us apart.”

Hybrid cloud success

Strategix Cloud is purpose-built for hybrid strategies, offering seamless integration with both Microsoft Azure and AWS. As a MicrosoftAI Cloud Partner with deep in-house Azure expertise, Strategix often leverages these capabilities to deliver tailored, integrated solutions. This hybrid flexibility empowers clients to retain critical workloads locally while tapping into the scalability and advanced services of public cloud platforms, striking the ideal balance between performance, compliance and cost.

A compelling example of this in action involved a global client grappling with soaring VMware licensing costs and strict data residency requirements. Strategix conducted a comprehensive cloud readiness assessment, migrated the client to its local cloud, and implemented Veeam for secure and compliant backups. The result was a significant reduction in costs, enhanced compliance and uninterrupted operations. “It wasn’t just the platform,” said Mahmoudi. “It was the people, from architecture to implementation to ongoing support, that made the difference.”

Advice for CIOs and IT leaders

Considering industry disruptions, from licensing changes to the rise of AI, Mahmoudi advises CIOs to simplify their approach. “There’s a lot of noise right now, but the fundamentals haven’t changed. Businesses still need platforms that are secure, cost-effective and aligned with long-term goals.”

He cautions against rushing into decisions, such as abandoning VMware or moving entirely to public cloud. “Many who moved too quickly have come back after realising the complexity and cost. A hybrid strategy often makes more sense.”

Strategix offers health assessments to help clients understand their current state and identify opportunities for optimisation. “It’s about building a roadmap that works for the business, not just the tech,” Mahmoudi concluded.