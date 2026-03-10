Sectors
Strategy, vision, mission for VCB-AI

By Dawn Beech, CEO, VCB-AI
Issued by Viable Core Business
Johannesburg, 10 Mar 2026
VCB-AI aims to be an essential, integrated partner for businesses in SA. (Image: 123rf)
Mission statement (what VCB-AI does today):

VCB-AI's mission is to empower businesses to harness the full potential of artificial intelligence by providing innovative, proprietary AI platforms/applications. VCB-AI will also be offering its customers unique, robust and high-performance storage infrastructure.

Vision statement (what VCB-AI wants to achieve in the future):

To be the essential, integrated partner for businesses in South Africa, driving the future of data-driven innovation by delivering cohesive AI software and core storage hardware solutions.

Core business strategy (how VCB-AI competes):

Dual-channel strategy with integrated value

VCB-AI will operate with a dual sales channel, leveraging the complementary nature of its products to offer complete solutions while still pursuing independent hardware and software sales.

1. AI platforms/apps channel:

  • Focus: Deliver specialised, innovative AI solutions (eg, custom models, optimisation tools, proprietary applications) to specific industry verticals (eg, finance, logistics, healthcare).
  • Value proposition: Superior performance, targeted functionality and higher ROI enabled by the company's in-house expertise.
  • Sales model: Subscription-based licensing (SaaS) services.

2. Infrastructure hardware channel:

  • Focus: Supply high-performance, scalable storage and data centre hardware (servers, networking, storage arrays) to businesses, ranging from small enterprises to large-scale data facilities.
  • Value proposition: Reliability, speed, competitive pricing and expertise in deploying AI-optimised infrastructure.
  • Sales model: Direct sales, partnerships with system integrators (SIs) and fulfilment/delivery services.

Competitive advantage: The integrated edge

VCB-AI’s primary advantage lies in the ability to bridge the gap between AI software and the underlying hardware.

  • Hardware-optimised AI: VCB-AI’s AI platforms will be specifically engineered to maximise performance on the hardware it sells, offering clients a certified, optimised "AI-in-a-Box" solution that no purely software or hardware vendor can match.
  • AI-driven hardware consulting: Use VCB-AI’s AI expertise to advise hardware clients on the exact infrastructure they need for future AI/ML workloads, establishing VCB-AI as a trusted, forward-thinking consultant, not just a reseller.
  • Targeted bundling: Create compelling bundles where the purchase of a specific AI application includes a discount on the necessary storage or computing cluster, significantly lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO) for the client.

By maintaining expertise and focus in both areas, VCB-AI ensures that even a client buying only hardware is exposed to a potential AI solution, and a client interested in only AI can be offered a complete, optimised infrastructure upgrade.

