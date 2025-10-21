Streamlining Project Efficiency with Murata’s Pre-Installed Electrical Models in the Latest Versions of Cadence OrCAD X Capture™, Allegro X System Capture™ and AWR Design Environment™ (Microwave Office)

[Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.] Collaboration with Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 6981) (ISIN: JP3914400001) announces a significant collaboration with Cadence Design Systems, Inc., making product libraries directly accessible within Cadence’s leading Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools. Murata’s selected inductor and capacitor products are now pre-installed in the latest versions of Cadence OrCAD X Capture™, Allegro X System Capture™ and AWR Design Environment™ (Microwave Office). By enabling engineers to select Murata components directly within these tools and run simulations, this initiative is set to refine circuit design and streamline the design process for power supply, high-frequency, and noise suppression circuits.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251020071479/en/

Advancements in IC performance and increased circuit complexity on PCBs are driving the industry shift towards front-loading design, which leads to fewer prototyping iterations. Circuit simulation tools are essential but require comprehensive product information. Previously, designers using Cadence EDA tools faced the challenge of downloading models from the Murata website or acquiring them through sales representatives, followed by manual installation - a process that took time and effort.

Collaborating with Cadence directly eliminates the time-consuming task of manually accessing Murata product data. This provides immediate access to crucial information within EDA tools, and addresses the need for robust circuit design, which refines the evaluation and verification of signal quality, power supply stability, and noise levels.

The data provided by Murata includes both static and dynamic models for OrCAD X Capture (R23.1-S011 or later) and Allegro X System Capture, which target general electronic circuit design. The dynamic models accurately reflect nonlinearities, such as DC superimposed characteristics and frequency characteristics, for greater accuracy in real-world conditions. Designers can choose part numbers from approximately 1,600 power inductors and 5,000 RF inductors.

Within the AWR Design Environment (Ver. 17 or later), a robust component library of Murata’s static models is available for RF and microwave circuit design. This library includes part numbers for about 5,000 RF inductors and 24,000 multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs).

Murata views this integration as a crucial step, responding to Cadence's interest in obtaining model information for passive components. Looking ahead, Murata will continue to work with Cadence to add to each component library, and plans to automatically provide Cadence with the latest models via API. This ongoing commitment supports Murata’s goal of enabling efficient and precise electronic design. Product data can also be downloaded from Murata’s website for OrCAD X Capture and AWR Design Environment.

In addition, Murata product data for use with the Cadence PSpice™ circuit simulator is available for download from Murata’s website. This page is also accessible from the PSpice website.

For inquiries regarding inductor product data, please contact Murata here. For inquiries regarding capacitor product data, please contact Murata here.