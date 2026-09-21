‘Strong prospects’ for public transport electrification

SA’s private renewable energy developments will offer investable opportunities of up to R161.2 billion.

South Africa’s cumulative electric bus market is projected to reach 576 vehicles, with an estimated market opportunity of approximately R3 billion by 2030.

This is set to represent 3% of SA’s active public transport bus service, or 0.9% of the broader registered bus and midibus fleet, according to GreenCape’s 2026 market intelligence reports.

The annual reports identify key investment opportunities in electric mobility deployment (including minibus taxi electrification), commercial fleet operators and large-scale renewable energy. They are published in partnership with the UK’s Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions programme.

Renewable energy developments are anticipated to maintain their stronghold, as the country’s renewable energy market offers investable opportunities of R161.2 billion from 2026 to 2030, across 12.9GW of renewable energy generation capacity.

In terms of new electric road freight vehicles in South Africa, the annual market is projected to hit R4.66 billion by 2030, growing to R11.76 billion by 2035.

The total investment value for these technologies is estimated to reach almost R170 billion by 2030, highlights the non-profit organisation.

The electrification of South Africa’s public transport has been boosted by increased electric bus procurement and long-term targets set by bus operators.

GreenCape points out South Africa’s electric bus market is made up of isolated pilots, to early-stage deployment and structured procurement, driven by the operator-led purchases, municipal tenders and locally assembled demonstration vehicles.

The projections in the report are based on announced deployments, planned pilots and public procurement signals.

While scaled commercial adoption has not yet been achieved, current deployments demonstrate that battery electric buses are “fully viable” within South African operating environments.

Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS) leads the way, with 120 electric buses projected to cover six million kilometres in 2026, cutting energy costs by 33% to 57% compared to diesel.

“Public transport electrification continues to gain traction, creating strong prospects for innovation, investment and environmental impact,” according to Rita Naudé, senior analyst for the GreenCape energy team.

In Cape Town, Golden Arrow has been testing electric buses since 2020. Last year, the public bus service officially launched its e-bus project.

“The GABS electric bus pilot reported lower energy costs compared with diesel, reduced maintenance requirements and potential fuel cost savings over the vehicle lifetime. By May 2026, GABS had deployed 120 electric buses, travelling 115 000km to 120 000km per week and expected to reach close to six million electric bus kilometres in 2026.

“The buses represent around 10% of GABS kilometres travelled and are supported by a solar photovoltaic charging. GABS is currently assessing additional solar capacity, exploring green energy wheeling options, and trialling internal combustion engine retrofits to evaluate second-life options for existing ICE fleet assets ,” notes the GreenCape report.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town also has an upcoming pilot test for electric minibuses in Century City, which uses the battery-as-a-service model for lower initial upfront costs.

According to the report, Stellenbosch University’s research on transitioning of minibus taxis in Cape Town found that electrification is technically viable under current operating patterns when charging access is planned around real vehicle behaviour.

The informal minibus taxis sector brings in up to R100 billion annually. Electric vehicle sales within the sector are expected to reach 2 000 units per year by 2030.

A pilot, led by FlxEV, is expected to deploy the eKamva electric minibus taxi, a vehicle model built by Higer Bus Company and designed specifically for South African operating conditions

“Early adoption is expected to be initially concentrated in formal fleet applications, particularly scholar and staff transport, before broader uptake in the informal public transport market.”

GreenCape’s report also identifies key clean energy opportunities, from rooftop solar to utility-scale projects.

With private power purchase agreements (PPAs) and rooftop solar gaining traction for the industrial and commercial sectors, the clean energy market is focusing heavily on projects that can connect to the grid immediately.

The R161.2 billion investment opportunity is split between large-scale renewable energy and behind-the- meter (BTM) installations. The main drivers behind the large-scale segment are lower costs for electricity from renewable energy, businesses that need to reduce carbon emissions of their supply chains, and energy security beyond load-shedding.

BTM installations are shifting towards fully financed, no upfront cost, rooftop solar and battery systems utilising private PPAs. Changes in South Africa’s power sector are likely to unlock further investment.

“South Africa’s electricity sector offers great investment opportunities within a competitive market that our MIR seeks to help navigate,” comments Ulrich Terblanche, senior analyst, GreenCape energy team.

On new electric road freight vehicles in South Africa, the report says the transportation and logistics sector remains heavily dependent on road transport, which in 2025 accounted for approximately 85.3% of national freight by payload.

This, it states, creates a significant electrification opportunity as fleet operators seek lower operating costs, operational efficiency and lower emissions.

The report names three electric vehicles solutions that allow for electrification. Firstly, electric two- and three-wheelers, which can be used for food delivery, courier services and urban logistics.

Secondly, electric light-duty vehicles, which can be used for retail and fast-moving consumer goods.

Thirdly, electric heavy-load vehicles that serve freight applications. Several major retailers, healthcare distributors and logistics operators have already piloted or evaluated electric delivery vehicles in South Africa, which indicates a growing confidence in the commercial viability of electric vehicles.

“The transition to electrified public transport is gathering pace, unlocking new opportunities for growth, efficiency and decarbonisation,” states Naudé.