Stronghold's SHx Token Lists on Kraken Exchange

Stronghold today announced that its SHx token is now available for trading on Kraken, one of the world's most trusted and secure cryptocurrency exchanges. Trading begins at 8:00 AM PST, marking SHx's first listing on a U.S.-based exchange and a significant expansion in accessibility for the token that powers payments, settlements, and community governance within the Stronghold ecosystem.

"Listing on Kraken brings SHx to one of crypto's most sophisticated audiences, traders, and builders who understand utility-driven tokens. This is about liquidity, interoperability, and connecting our real-world payment infrastructure to a platform that shares our commitment to security, compliance, and transparency." — Tammy Camp, CEO & Co-Founder, Stronghold

SHx operates on the Stellar blockchain as Stronghold's native utility token, enabling ecosystem governance, DeFi-based financing, and value transfer across our platform. With over 215,000 community members globally and thousands of merchants using StrongholdNET, the Kraken listing provides institutional and retail access to a token designed for real-world financial applications.

The listing comes as Stronghold expands SHx's multi-chain capabilities through the SHx Bridge, which enables seamless movement between Stellar and Ethereum networks using Axelar's secure interoperability protocol. The bridge maintains a 1:1 total supply across both chains, allowing holders to access Stellar's lightning-fast, low-cost transactions and Ethereum's massive DeFi ecosystem interchangeably.

Kraken's rigorous listing standards and deep liquidity provide the ideal platform for SHx as Stronghold continues scaling its compliant, enterprise-grade infrastructure. The listing follows Stronghold's recognition as a Forbes Fintech 50 company, its ranking on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, and the launch of a 60 billion SHx smart contract escrow to strengthen long-term ecosystem stability.

"Exchanges like Kraken are critical infrastructure for the crypto economy," added Camp. "Their focus on security and regulatory clarity aligns with how we've built Stronghold from day one—delivering utility that works in the real world, not just on a whitepaper."

For more information about SHx and StrongholdNET, visit www.stronghold.co.