Stronghold’s SHx Token Lists on Uphold

Stronghold announced that its SHx token is now available for retail users to trade on Uphold, the global multi-asset digital money platform known for its transparency, regulatory alignment, and seamless support for assets across both the Stellar and Ethereum networks. The listing marks a major milestone for SHx, expanding access for users and businesses who rely on Stronghold’s token for payments, settlements, and governance participation.

"Uphold is one of the only platforms that provides seamless support for both Stellar and Ethereum-based tokens, making it a perfect fit for SHx as we grow our multi-chain ecosystem. This listing was championed by our community, and we’re thrilled to deliver on a request that so many SHx holders have been asking for." — Tammy Camp, CEO & Co-Founder, Stronghold

SHx is Stronghold’s native utility token, powering interoperable payments, DeFi-based financing, and community governance. With over 215,000 global community members and thousands of merchants on StrongholdNET, listing on Uphold significantly increases retail accessibility, providing a trusted, user-friendly on-ramp for both Stellar and Ethereum-based SHx.

This listing comes as Stronghold accelerates the multi-chain evolution of SHx through the SHx Bridge, which uses Axelar’s secure interchain token service interoperability to enable 1:1 movement of SHx between Stellar and Ethereum. Uphold’s support for both chains gives users a straightforward way to acquire, hold, and move SHx across the ecosystems they prefer, expanding flexibility for developers, builders, and retail users alike.

This milestone builds on Stronghold’s recent momentum, including recognition on the Forbes Fintech 50, placement on the 2025 Inc. 5000, SHx’s first U.S. exchange listing on Kraken, and the launch of a 60 billion SHx smart contract escrow designed to support long-term ecosystem stability.

For more information about SHx and Stronghold, visit our blog: https://sghd.co/uphold25.