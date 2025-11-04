STV to Deploy Post-Quantum’s Secure Communications Platform, Forms Strategic Cooperation to Deliver Next-Generation Security

STV Group a.s. (“STV”), one of the world’s fastest-growing defence innovators, has signed a multi-year licence agreement to use Post-Quantum’s groundbreaking quantum-safe communications platform and signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement to accelerate deployment across Europe, NATO, and global defence markets. With quantum computing threatening to render traditional encryption obsolete, the move positions STV at the forefront of the cybersecurity revolution - arming governments, defence forces, and enterprises with next-generation resilience against “Harvest Now, Decrypt Later” attacks.

By fusing Post-Quantum’s NATO-tested modular platform with its own world-class defence solutions, STV is setting a new global benchmark for secure communications and digital trust. Together, the two companies are delivering the most advanced, future-proof systems to protect sensitive data and mission-critical operations - ensuring that even in the quantum era, allied communications remain impenetrable.

The partnership represents a decisive leap forward, combining STV’s defence innovation track record with Post-Quantum’s pioneering expertise to deliver communications and data protection systems that go beyond current industry standards.

JUDr. Pavel Kudrhalt, CEO of STV, said: “This isn’t just about acquiring technology - it’s about building an uncompromising, end-to-end secure ecosystem for the future. Our customers demand full supply chain assurance, from manufacturing and tamper-proof transport to deployment and monitoring. With the rising threat of ‘Harvest Now, Decrypt Later’ attacks, quantum-safe defences are no longer optional. Post-Quantum’s platform doesn’t just lead the field - it allows STV to be the first-mover to redefine the very standards of digital trust in defence solutions. By embedding their technology into our portfolio, we are giving NATO allies, EU partners, and national clients the strongest possible protection for the quantum era - whether that’s safeguarding command and control chains, operating mission-critical drones, or deploying munitions in battlefield communications.”

Rikky Hasan, CEO of Post-Quantum, added: “STV’s vision and leadership in defence innovation make them the ideal partner. Together we are unleashing a new wave of secure, quantum-safe solutions that protect the world’s most sensitive data against today’s adversaries and tomorrow’s quantum threats. Our modular approach to Identity, Transmission and Encryption - already proven in NATO environments - offers the fastest and most agile way to integrate into STV’s global portfolio. This is a proud moment for both companies, and a milestone for global cybersecurity.”

This acquisition and alliance signal the dawn of a new era: one where quantum-resilient platforms are no longer optional, but essential. United by a shared mission to safeguard the future, STV and Post-Quantum are leading the charge toward a world where critical communications remain impenetrable - even in the face of quantum computing’s disruptive power.