Sub-Saharan Africa is mobile money epicentre

In 2024, mobile money surpassed $1.7 trillion in transactions, with over two billion registered accounts worldwide.

Mobile money has surpassed two billion registered accounts, with over half a billion active monthly users across the globe in the 25 years since its launch.

Leading this market growth is Sub-Saharan Africa with a total of 1.1 billion registered accounts and more than 280 million active 30-day accounts, as recorded at the end of 2024.

This is based on the State of the Industry Report on Mobile Money 2025, compiled by the GSM Association’s (GSMA’s) mobile money programme data and insights team.

Now in its 13th year, the report details the progress of mobile money, with the latest edition indicating transaction volumes and values for mobile money accounts experienced double-digit growth in 2024.

Over 108 billion transactions worth $1.68 trillion were processed through mobile money accounts, for the period under review. This is equivalent to $3.2 million worth of transactions per minute, says Vivek Badrinath, GSMA director-general.

Year-on-year, transaction volumes increased by 20%, while transaction values grew by 16%, up from a 13% increase in 2023.

According to the report, the industry took 18 years to achieve one billion registered accounts and 250 million active users from 2001, doubling in size in the following five years.

Mobile money accounts have “consistently” maintained growth rates above 10% since 2020. In 2024, registered accounts increased by 14% year-on-year to 2.1 billion, while active 30-day accounts grew by 11% to reach 514 million, the report reveals.

Registered and active 30-day accounts, from 2014 to 2024.

Badrinath highlights that Sub-Saharan Africa remains the epicentre of mobile money, accounting for most new registered and active accounts.

“Mobile money has emerged as a powerful driver of financial inclusion and economic growth. Its continued success depends on supportive regulatory environments that promote innovation and accessibility, and help unlock the full socio-economic potential.

“To ensure mobile money remains accessible, affordable and safe, it is vital for governments and regulators to work with financial service providers to support financial literacy programmes, empowering underserved populations and opening new opportunities for financial decision-making.

“Looking ahead, I believe we are well-positioned for the next wave of expansion, where mobile money emerges as the preferred payment service, driving business growth, strengthening economies and shaping a better future for all.”

The report also notes that mobile money continues to play a key role in economic development. By the end of 2023, the total gross domestic product (GDP) of countries with mobile money services was over $720 billion higher than it would have been without them, reflecting a 1.7% increase in GDP driven by mobile money.

“In Sub-Saharan Africa alone, year-on-year, mobile money added around $190 billion to GDP in 2023, demonstrating its sustained economic influence.”

Regional phenomenon

Mobile money is used to buy goods and services, save money and send money to friends and family – both at home and abroad.

Based on the report, the bulk of mobile money accounts in the Sub-Saharan Africa region was driven by adoption and use in East and West Africa.

East Africa was the leading driver of monthly active account growth in 2024, followed by Southeast Asia and West Africa.

Introduced as an offering for financial inclusion for the unbanked, mobile money offerings, such as East Africa’s M-Pesa, have become the region’s most popular mobile money platform.

According to the report, over two-thirds of registered accounts in 2024 came from Sub-Saharan Africa. In 2024, there were more than one billion registered accounts in Sub-Saharan Africa – twice as many as in 2020.

Compared to forecasts from 2019, the GSMA found that registered accounts grew faster than expected, with data from 2024 showing 75% more registered accounts in Sub-Saharan Africa than estimated.

“Growth in active 30-day accounts was driven by East Africa, which contributed 32% of new accounts in 2024, closely followed by Southeast Asia (28%). West Africa and South Asia contributed 21% and 19%, respectively. Double-digit growth in active monthly accounts in 2024 confirmed that millions continue to rely on mobile money for their daily financial needs.

“Between 2014 and 2024, the number of active 90-day accounts as a proportion of SIM cards in Sub-Saharan Africa rose from 10% to 39%. Across other regions, the highest ratio of active 90-day accounts to SIM cards was 8% in South Asia. While some countries in Sub-Saharan Africa can be considered relatively mature, there is still room for growth – both in Sub-Saharan Africa and in other regions.”

The growth of mobile money in Africa in 2024.

Southeast Asia recorded the second-fastest growth rate for active monthly accounts, behind the Middle East and North Africa.

“The region saw active 30-day accounts grow faster than registered accounts, supported by enabling regulatory environments in markets including Cambodia, Fiji, the Philippines and Vietnam.”

The GSMA also reveals that in East Asia and the Pacific many mobile money providers have evolved into full-service financial platforms, offering a broad range of products to match user needs. The most successful providers are often those who are actively innovating the breadth of their offerings, it says.

“Mobile money providers are increasingly offering adjacent financial services like credit, savings and insurance. As of June 2024, 44% of providers offered credit services, making it the most used adjacent financial product. Savings services were offered by around a third of providers, while insurance remains the least common with around 28% of providers offering it.”

Despite progress, the report highlights that several barriers to adoption remain, notably among women. It states that among 12 countries surveyed, eight continue to exhibit a gender gap in mobile money ownership, with little improvement since 2023.

“Limited awareness and low digital financial literacy are significant barriers, particularly for women. However, women who hold mobile money accounts are nearly as likely as men to have used them in the past 30 days.”

Badrinath states: “As we continue our work to close the usage gap, and drive digital and financial inclusion, it is hugely encouraging that almost 60% of mobile money providers have introduced digital skills initiatives. These efforts not only boost financial awareness and combat fraud, they also help to break down the barriers that prevent millions – especially women – from fully benefitting from mobile money services.”