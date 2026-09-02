Successful organisations are evolving their business analysis capability. Are you?

BCA joined AssistKD’s UK Trainer Day, connecting with fellow trainers to strengthen business analysis teaching practice and professional development.

Business analysis is changing.

Not because its foundations have become less important, but because the organisations it serves have become significantly more complex.

Business analysts have traditionally been associated with requirements gathering, stakeholder engagement and process improvement. Those responsibilities remain fundamental.

What is changing is the context in which those skills are applied.

Today's organisations are delivering change across digital platforms, customer experience, data, artificial intelligence, business architecture and service design. These are no longer separate disciplines working in sequence. They are increasingly expected to work together to shape better business outcomes.

That shift was one of the strongest themes emerging from recent discussions with qualification developers, accredited trainers and practitioners at ASSIST Knowledge Development's annual Trainer Day in the United Kingdom.

The conversation was not about replacing business analysis.

It was about broadening business analysis capability.

Beyond the traditional business analyst role

For many organisations, business analysis is still viewed as a specialist role within project delivery.

The business analyst is brought in once a project has been approved, expected to define requirements before handing work to design, architecture and delivery teams.

That model no longer reflects how many organisations operate.

Business problems rarely fit neatly into one discipline.

Improving a customer journey may require service design, process analysis, business architecture, data analysis and digital solution design. Introducing AI requires understanding business needs, governance, information, operational impacts and organisational readiness before technology decisions can be made.

These challenges are connected.

The capabilities used to solve them need to be connected too.

Capability matters more than role titles

This does not mean every business analyst should become a service designer, architect or AI specialist.

It does mean organisations should think differently about business analysis capability.

The most effective analysts increasingly understand how their work connects with architecture, customer experience, service design, digital products and emerging technologies. They know when to involve specialists, how to ask better questions and how to help different disciplines develop a shared understanding of the problem before solutions are designed.

The value lies in integration rather than specialisation.

Strong business analysis helps organisations connect strategic intent with practical delivery.

Professional learning is evolving

The professional qualification landscape is beginning to reflect this broader view.

Alongside established business analysis qualifications, new learning programmes are emerging in areas such as artificial intelligence, digital solution development and business architecture.

These are not replacing business analysis.

They recognise that today's business change professionals need broader awareness across complementary disciplines while maintaining strong analytical foundations.

That is an important distinction.

The objective is not to create generalists who know a little about everything.

It is to develop professionals with deep analytical capability who can collaborate confidently across increasingly connected disciplines.

What leaders should be asking

For leaders responsible for organisational capability, this raises an important question.

Are you developing individual job roles, or are you developing the capabilities your organisation needs to deliver change successfully?

Those are not the same thing.

Training business analysts, architects, designers and delivery teams in isolation may strengthen individual disciplines, but it does not necessarily improve how those disciplines work together.

Increasingly, competitive advantage comes from organisations that connect strategy, customer understanding, architecture, analysis and delivery into a coherent whole.

Business analysis has an important role to play in that connection.

Not because it replaces other disciplines.

Because it helps bring them together.

As organisations continue to invest in AI, digital services, customer experience and organisational transformation, the conversation should move beyond what a business analyst does.

The more important question is whether your organisation has the business analysis capability needed to connect ideas, people and disciplines into successful business change.

About the author

Joe Newbert is Chief Training Officer at Business Change Academy. He helps organisations and professionals build practical business analysis capability through internationally recognised qualifications, consulting and applied learning.