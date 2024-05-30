Sunway Group Selects Rimini Street’s Software Support and Managed Services to Fund and Staff AI and CX Projects (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner, today announced that Sunway Group, Malaysia’s leading conglomerate, has selected Rimini ONE™, Rimini Street’s powerful combination of Rimini Support™ and Rimini Manage™ services, to improve software support and capabilities, optimize IT spending, and reallocate resources towards strategic digital transformation projects.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240530267759/en/

Kevin Khoo, chief information officer of Sunway, shared, “Rimini Street has enabled our acceleration in digital adoption journey by providing cost savings which we reinvested back into technology initiatives, has given us peace of mind with our system support needs, and confidence in our ability to explore new opportunities because we know Rimini Street will always be able to support us.”

Sunway Finds a Trusted IT Partner and Growth Enabler in Rimini Street

In early 2000, Sunway selected JD Edwards as its core ERP system, adopting it across all 13 businesses of the conglomerate which includes construction, property, healthcare, leisure, hospitality, REITs and more.

“JD Edwards made it so easy for us to customize to meet our business needs. We put in our best practices into the system, and created a center of excellence that can do a lot of JD Edwards implementation customization by ourselves,” said Khoo. “But when we had to do a software upgrade, the process cost a lot, not only the dollar value, but also the downtime associated with the upgrades and the people that we have to put into the project, which includes implementation, testing and support after the upgrade.”

He adds, “The people that we have doing the upgrade, we could have found better use for them. There are many digital initiatives the group would like to embrace. However, because of the resources that were stuck in the upgrade process, these projects were constantly pushed behind.”

Another challenge for Khoo and team were the hurdles it took to get support from Oracle when critical issues arose. Khoo recalled, “Here we are fighting fire, and all we can do is wait. Oracle typically does not support customizations, and will begin to ask questions such as ‘Is this part of their work, or is this something that we have to address ourselves?’”

After speaking with many Rimini Street clients and receiving “nothing short of amazing comments,” according to Khoo, he began his engagement by first selecting Rimini Support, then adding Rimini Manage following the success and value derived from the former.

Since choosing Rimini Street as their trusted IT partner, Sunway continues to benefit from:

Direct access to a named, dedicated Primary Support Engineer (PSE) backed by the expertise and knowledge of hundreds of engineers across the globe

Expert support and management of its software including support for customizations at no extra charge

Guaranteed 15 additional years of stable, reliable and compliant ERP investment

Savings of 50% on annual support fees and up to 90% on total support costs

“The cost savings from Rimini Street have given us the opportunity to invest in innovation, especially AI. Every dollar we’ve saved has been reinvested to strategic technology adoption that aligns with our key business goals,” said Khoo. “Without Rimini, a ton of our projects would still be stuck at the proposal stage. Instead, they’ve allowed us to start executing AI projects and other major tech initiatives that will be fundamental to competing and providing an excellent customer experience going forward.”

Learn more about Sunway Group’s story of innovation in partnership with Rimini Street here.

Explore the full Rimini Street portfolio of ultra-responsive, trusted and proven support, managed services, security, integration, observability, professional services and Rimini ONE™ end-to-end outsourcing solutions for SAP, Oracle and Salesforce applications to support competitive advantage, profitability and growth.