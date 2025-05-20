Survey on the value of IT training goes live

Morne Hugo, vendor alliances executive, Mecer Inter-Ed. (Image: Supplied)

A survey on the value of IT technical and certification training, being conducted in partnership with Mecer Inter-Ed, has gone live on ITWeb. The objective of the survey is to understand market needs as well as value perception around IT technical and certification training.

Morne Hugo, vendor alliances executive at Mecer Inter-Ed, says, “There are plenty of IT training courses out there, we want to understand whether businesses think that there´s value in paying a training services provider, and if so, what is that value, and does the market understand that value?

“We also want to know how individuals and businesses alike view the impact that investing in IT technical and certification training can have on their career trajectory.”

He adds, “We're sponsoring this survey with ITWeb because we want to understand our audience better and to learn about their frustrations regarding training. We also want to gain insights that will assist us to improve on our offering.”

Surita du Plessis, vendor alliances manager for Microsoft at Mecer Inter-Ed comments, “A lot of training is vendor sponsored. We want to ascertain whether there´s demand for corporates to send their staff for training, and whether businesses or their employees care about being certified.

“Finally, we want to understand our target audience, not only whether they understand the value of training, but whether they’re prepared to pay for it. For instance, they may not realise that they can qualify for a rebate if they do training in their business.”

Du Plessis adds that they want to reach both training managers and individuals who need to attend training and want to be upskilled and certified, with this survey. “The aim is to understand both the value as well as the painpoints for both the corporate and the individual when it comes to training.

Mecer Inter-Ed is seeing a big push on AI training at the moment, but wants to find out if its audience is aware of the different vendor offerings for AI training and that the investments are required due to changing environments.

In addition to the above, the survey also interrogates aspects such as annual IT training budgets, vendor certifications currently held by respondents and preferred training formats.

Hugo concludes, “We understand that every professional's journey is unique. That's why we're inviting you to participate in our IT Training Value Survey. Your insights will help us shape training programs that cater to your specific needs, propelling you towards career advancement and financial success. By sharing your experiences and perspectives, you contribute to a collective effort to enhance the value of IT technical and certification training for everyone.”

