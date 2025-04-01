Switching from spreadsheets to success

Rina Redelinghuys, customer services executive at Cquential, part of the Argility Technology Group.

Warehouse automation is defined as the use of technology and machinery to automate tasks within a warehouse environment. This includes everything from automated storage and retrieval systems, through to robotics, conveyors, automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and warehouse management software (WMS).

Warehouse automation involves the optimisation of repetitive and time-consuming operations, usually performed manually. Automation in warehouses aims to increase efficiency, reduce human error and lower operating costs.

According to Statista, the global warehouse automation market was valued at over $23 billion in 2023, with predicted market growth at a CAGR of about 15% in the following years to reach the impressive size of $41 billion by 2027.

Forbes reports warehouse automation is booming and is being fuelled by the success of e-commerce. Projections indicate the market is expected to surpass $54 billion by 2030, led by the rise of AMRs plus emerging technologies such as the internet of things and artificial intelligence.

It notes with the rise of online shopping, customer expectations have increased with a strong demand for speedy order delivery. This, in turn, necessitates improved visibility into warehouse operations for efficient stock management and rapid response to consumer needs. Without real-time insights, decision-making becomes challenging, leading to inefficiencies and delays.

Embracing change and adopting new technologies translates into enhanced competitiveness.

There is no question that the e-commerce landscape is rapidly evolving – SA is no exception to this trend − warehouse operations must adapt if they are to remain competitive.

Despite the pressure on businesses to improve customer satisfaction, reduce costs and streamline processes, many companies continue to rely on manual procedures and spreadsheets. This approach can lead to mistakes, inefficiencies and lost growth potential, all of which emphasises the need for warehouse operations to embrace change and automation. But to quote the Bard, “herein lies the rub” – or to translate Shakespeare’s words into modern English – this is the obstacle.

The fear of change

There is a reluctance with many warehouse operations when it comes to the implementation of automation technologies such as warehouse management software (WMS). Why is this? There are many reasons but most notably:

Lack of technology expertise: Warehouse operations managers/business owners may feel intimidated by the prospect of implementing new technology, especially if they lack experience with automation solutions. Moreover, it can be intimidating to switch a mindset to consider integrating with third-party technologies like e-commerce platforms, enterprise resource planning systems and transportation management systems.

Budget constraints: Limited financial resources can make it challenging for warehouse operations to invest in new technology, especially if they're unsure about the potential return on investment.

Fear of disruption: There may be concerns around disturbing current operations throughout the process of implementing a new WMS or automation solution.

The introduction of a phased approach can help to overcome these challenges. The following is a detailed plan of how this can be achieved:

Evaluate current operations: Critically assess existing warehouse operations, identify pain points and highlight areas that need improvement.

Develop a change management plan: Communicate the benefits of change to employees, provide training and support, and address concerns to ensure a smooth transition.

Implement a basic WMS: Begin with a simple, cloud-based WMS that can help streamline inventory management, order fulfilment and shipping operations. Roll out the WMS in phases, starting with a small pilot project to test and refine the system before scaling upwards.

Gradually introduce automation: Once the company has gained experience with a basic WMS, it can start exploring automation technologies. Progressively integrate the WMS with third-party tools, ensuring seamless data exchange and workflow optimisation.

Monitor progress and adjust: Continuously monitor operations, assess the effectiveness of automation solutions and make adjustments as needed.

The benefits of embracing change

According to McKinsey, automation could solve pressing challenges in warehousing, while also helping companies to meet long-term growth goals. Embracing automation can enhance warehouse operations in many ways but most notably it can increase efficiency, improve productivity, reduce manual errors and streamline processes.

It also enhances scalability as it helps warehouse operators to scale their operations more efficiently, enabling them to adapt to changing demand patterns and growth opportunities. Automated systems can provide real-time visibility into inventory levels, order status and shipping information, reduce errors and improve customer satisfaction.

Embracing change and adopting new technologies translates into enhanced competitiveness. Staying ahead of the competition is the name of the game today and companies can’t do that without the ability to adapt to changing market conditions. Moreover, new tools and technologies can provide valuable insights and data, enabling businesses to make informed decisions and drive growth.

Customer satisfaction is a priority for all companies. Implementing a WMS and integrating it with third-party tools can provide real-time updates on order status, improve delivery times and enhance overall customer experience.

What about the all-important issue of cost? By reducing manual labour, minimising errors and optimising operations, automation can significantly contribute to cost reduction.

Remember the next generation of warehousing is now a reality, and it's powered by technology. Don't be afraid to take the leap and implement a WMS. With the right solution and support, companies can overcome today’s challenges and thrive on the opportunities automation yields for them.

Successful navigation of the complexities of owning/running a modern warehouse operation can be overcome through the implementation of a WMS, as well as positioning the company at the forefront of the market over competitors still lagging in the era of the “spreadsheet”.