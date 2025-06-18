Sybrin earns dual recognition in Gartner market guides within six-month period

Sybrin highlighted in Gartner's market guides.

Sybrin garnered recent recognition for excellence in its KYC and payments technologies by being named as a representative vendor in two Gartner Market Guides – marking a significant endorsement of the organisation’s growing influence in digital onboarding, fraud risk management and payment technologies.

In the recently published "Market Guide for Banking Payment Hub Platforms" on 21 May, Gartner included Sybrin for its Payments and Clearing product set. This recognition marks the second time within a six-month period that Sybrin has been highlighted in Gartner's market guides, following the earlier “Market Guide for KYC Platforms for Banking” on 10 December 2024 – which spotlighted Sybrin’s Digital Onboarding and Fraud Risk Management capabilities – underscoring the organisation’s consistent innovation and market relevance.

A trusted payment and clearing partner

As global financial institutions modernise their infrastructure to meet the demands of real-time payments, open banking and rising digital transaction volumes, Gartner's latest insights on banking payment hub platforms reaffirms the urgent need for modern, agile and scalable payment infrastructure.

The guide underscores a clear market shift towards composable, cloud-native architectures that can adapt to evolving payment schemes and regulatory mandates. With 80% of interbank payments expected to settle in real-time by 2028, banks are under increasing pressure to simplify legacy complexity and deliver resilient, always-on payment capabilities.

Gartner also highlights the growing importance of ISO 20022 compliance, API integration and intelligent routing as essential features for next-generation payment hubs, especially as banks look to centralise fragmented systems and reduce operational risk.

Sybrin’s recognition in this space is a testament to the transformative work it does across more than 70 financial institutions in Africa. Its Payments and Clearing suite empowers financial institutions to consolidate, process and manage diverse payment streams – ranging from EFT, cheques and mandates to real-time and cross-border payments within the realm of a unified, configurable ecosystem.

With advanced capabilities such as seamless corporate onboarding, intelligent switch management as well as robust reporting and reconciliation workflows, Sybrin enables financial institutions ahead of regulatory shifts, operational complexity and rising customer expectations. This recommendation highlights the company's unwavering commitment to delivering innovation, resilience and operational excellence to the African payments landscape.

Sybrin's Payments and Clearing technology stack includes:

Payments hub : A highly configurable, service-focused platform that consolidates all payment rails into a single environment.

: A highly configurable, service-focused platform that consolidates all payment rails into a single environment. Switch manager : A resilience-focused tool for integrating multiple payment providers and managing failovers with ease.

: A resilience-focused tool for integrating multiple payment providers and managing failovers with ease. Corporate-to-bank (C2B) : Streamlines corporate onboarding, user management, payments processing and reporting.

: Streamlines corporate onboarding, user management, payments processing and reporting. Digital branch: Transforms in-branch experiences into digital-first services with omnichannel support.

Driving digital identity and compliance innovation

Sybrin’s inclusion in the earlier KYC guide reflects its growing reputation as a trusted provider of end-to-end KYC solutions, particularly in areas of digital onboarding, fraud detection and real-time compliance management. According to Gartner, the majority of KYC vendors are prioritising AI investments to combat rising threats such as deepfakes and synthetic identities – technologies Sybrin actively incorporates through its biometric verification, document fraud detection and liveness checks.

The guide also notes that approximately 47% of banks now prefer to consolidate vendor relationships into unified KYC platforms – an approach Sybrin enables with its tightly integrated technology stack. While concepts like decentralised identity are gaining attention in the industry, the current market demand continues to centre on intelligent automation, re-KYC/perpetual KYC (pKYC) and real-time risk assessment – areas in which Sybrin delivers significant value.

Sybrin’s Digital Onboarding and FRM technology stacks encompass a synergised and robust suite of products:

No-code journey builder : Empowers banks to create frictionless, omnichannel onboarding experiences that are seamless, personalised and efficient, minimising administrative burdens.

: Empowers banks to create frictionless, omnichannel onboarding experiences that are seamless, personalised and efficient, minimising administrative burdens. Compliance workspace : A comprehensive case management solution for handling all KYC-related cases.

: A comprehensive case management solution for handling all KYC-related cases. Identity name screening : Performs real-time screening against global sanction lists, watchlists and PEPs, integrating with various screening providers and internal lists to ensure regulatory compliance.

: Performs real-time screening against global sanction lists, watchlists and PEPs, integrating with various screening providers and internal lists to ensure regulatory compliance. Operations workspace : A holistic case management solution for managing account opening exceptions and maintenance requests for both retail and business accounts.

: A holistic case management solution for managing account opening exceptions and maintenance requests for both retail and business accounts. Liveness, selfie capture and compare : Utilises image processing and neural networks to prove the physical presence and biometric liveness of individuals for remote interactions, using only a selfie.

: Utilises image processing and neural networks to prove the physical presence and biometric liveness of individuals for remote interactions, using only a selfie. Intelligent document capture and extraction : Enables rapid capture, upload and extraction of ID cards, passports and other identity documents via mobile and web APIs.

: Enables rapid capture, upload and extraction of ID cards, passports and other identity documents via mobile and web APIs. Document fraud detection : Scrutinises images of IDs and passports submitted during the KYC process through detailed inspections, assessing authenticity and identifying signs of tampering or fraud.

: Scrutinises images of IDs and passports submitted during the KYC process through detailed inspections, assessing authenticity and identifying signs of tampering or fraud. Transaction monitoring: Provides real-time fraud detection using preconfigured rule-based topologies and customisable rules, seamlessly handling ISO 20022-formatted messages and managing fraud alerts.

These capabilities directly support the report’s recommendation for real-time risk assessments and continuous customer monitoring, enabling banks to meet compliance while enhancing the customer experience.

A strategic milestone for Sybrin

“This dual recognition by Gartner validates the depth and maturity of our technology stacks across both payments and compliance,” said Barrie Venter, Sybrin’s Identity and Onboarding Product Manager. “As financial institutions navigate complex regulatory landscapes and rapidly shifting customer expectations, we remain committed to delivering solutions that are intelligent, agile and future-ready.”

For more information about Sybrin's comprehensive suite of products, visit www.sybrin.com/solutions.

