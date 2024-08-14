Sybrin releases Platform 19.5 for ultimate low-code development experience

The future of low-code application development.

Sybrin yesterday announced the release of Sybrin Platform 19.5, a significant leap forward in low-code application development. Designed to propel organisations of all sizes towards a digital and intelligent future, this latest version represents a culmination of extensive development efforts, incorporating valuable customer feedback and addressing evolving industry demands.

Tried and tested

Sybrin Platform has long been recognised as a powerful low-code tool, providing an intuitive and user-friendly environment that allows individuals with diverse skillsets to transform their ideas into functional software solutions. Sybrin's reliance on its own platform for developing customer solutions serves as a clear demonstration of its robust capabilities in delivering enterprise-grade applications.

As businesses navigate a fast-paced and highly dynamic landscape, the demand for innovative and efficient software solutions has never been higher. Traditional software development processes often face challenges such as lengthy development cycles and high costs. Sybrin Platform addresses these challenges head-on, catalysing innovation and accelerating the digital transformation journey.

New and enhanced

Sybrin Platform 19.5 is a testament to the company's commitment to delivering a robust and flexible platform that drives innovation. This latest release introduces a wealth of new features, enhancements and stability improvements, making it easier than ever to build high-quality applications.

Central to the 19.5 release is a suite of new drag-and-drop plugins designed to streamline various development tasks. The biometrics, document capture, identity and onboarding plugins offer seamless integration for capturing and verifying user information, while a wide variety of new chart plugins provide robust and appealing data visualisations. Additionally, the digital signature plugin enables secure electronic document signing across multiple devices.

Beyond the new plugins, Sybrin Platform 19.5 introduces a range of enhancements. AppBuilder, the core development tool, has undergone significant improvements in areas such as authorisation, authentication, page and template management, styling, logic, data handling, microflows and integration with VS Code. Plugins have also benefited from substantial enhancements, including improved data handling capabilities, cross-browser compatibility and more robust file management.

Security remains of paramount importance and Sybrin Platform 19.5 incorporates several security updates and improvements to safeguard sensitive data. Additionally, the platform's performance has been bolstered across various areas, ensuring optimal application execution.

Sybrin Studio, the comprehensive development environment, has also received attention in this release. Enhancements in areas such as microservices, crypto keys, workflow management, data storage, reporting, security, notifications, device profiles and data import/export capabilities contribute to an even more streamlined development experience.

"We are incredibly proud of the work our team has put into Sybrin Platform 19.5,” says Sean Botha, the Platform’s Product Manager. “This release not only demonstrates our commitment to innovation and quality, but also reflects our dedication to carefully listening to our customers and addressing their evolving needs. Sybrin Platform 19.5 sets a new standard for low-code application development in its segment, providing key tools and capabilities necessary to drive digital transformation and business growth at scale, without compromising quality."

With Sybrin Platform 19.5, businesses can expect to accelerate application development cycles, reduce costs and improve overall efficiency. The platform's intuitive interface and powerful features empower developers and non-developers to collaborate seamlessly and deliver exceptional software solutions.