Sybrin’s latest offering keeps your business's vital signs in check

Vitals offers a holistic approach to operational continuity. (Image: Sybrin)

Sybrin yesterday announced the public launch of its next-generation operational continuity product – Sybrin Vitals. Previously only available to a select group of its customers, Vitals is now available to businesses of all sizes to achieve unmatched operational stability and minimise downtime.

Rising above and beyond traditional solutions

Vitals surpasses the limitations of traditional monitoring and recovery tools by offering a holistic approach to operational continuity. This intelligent and versatile solution boasts a rich feature set that empowers businesses to proactively monitor system health around the clock, allowing for the identification of potential issues before they snowball. With intelligent automation, Vitals automates critical tasks and disaster recovery processes, minimising manual intervention and ensuring a swift response.

The intelligent solution equips businesses with the ability to receive instant notifications via various channels whenever problems arise. This allows for proactive mitigation of risks before they escalate into disruptive events. Through comprehensive reports and data analysis, Vitals empowers businesses to uncover valuable trends and patterns that enable data-driven decision-making.

“We are thrilled to make Vitals available to a wider audience,” says Product Manager, Sean Botha. “Vitals represents a significant leap forward in system monitoring and auto recovery technology, and we are confident that it will empower organisations to achieve a new level of operational resilience. In today's volatile business environment, having a robust operational strategy is no longer optional – it's essential. With Vitals, organisations can ensure that they are prepared to weather any storm and emerge stronger.”

Benefits for businesses of all sizes

Sybrin Vitals offers a multitude of benefits that empower businesses to achieve operational excellence. These include minimised downtime and ensured system availability through intelligent monitoring, automation and recovery functionalities. Businesses can expect reduced service costs through automated service recovery and streamlined disaster recovery.

Vitals empowers IT teams by automating recovery processes and reducing workload, allowing them to focus on strategic initiatives. Businesses can enjoy ultimate control over system configurations and leverage the developer studio for customised recovery actions, along with data-driven decision-making facilitated by insightful analytics and reports that identify trends and proactively address potential issues.

Proven results

Vitals has been rigorously tested and deployed across various regions, addressing a wide range of business needs. In its previous limited release, it has demonstrably delivered impressive results:

Successfully performed a staggering 300 000 auto recoveries in just six months across its existing client base.

in just six months across its existing client base. Consistently conducted an average of 5 million system health checks per day within its existing client base.

per day within its existing client base. Significantly reduced downtime, saving countless hours in production support and system maintenance.

in production support and system maintenance. Automated over 1 500 workflows , including disaster recovery processes.

over , including disaster recovery processes. More than 1 000 end-users have successfully onboarded and are leveraging the benefits of Vitals.

have successfully onboarded and are leveraging the benefits of Vitals. Vitals has played a crucial role in maintaining system stability for leading banks across 12 African countries.

To learn more about how Vitals can empower your business to achieve operational resilience and minimise downtime, contact Sybrin today: www.sybrin.com/contact.