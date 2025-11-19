Synthio Labs Raises $5 Million to Build the Voice AI Operating System for Life Sciences Customer Engagement

Rajashekar Vasantha (left), Supreet Deshpande (center), and Sahitya Sridhar (right), the founding team behind Synthio Labs’ voice-powered AI platform for pharma

Synthio Labs, a clinical-grade voice AI company transforming how life sciences organisations engage clinicians and patients, today announced that it has raised $5 million in seed funding. The round was led by Elevation Capital with participation from 1984 Ventures, Peak XV Partners, Y Combinator, and several strategic angels from the global healthcare and AI ecosystem.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251119509940/en/

“We believe Synthio Labs is defining the next major Customer Engagement infrastructure for Life Sciences. Their Clinical-grade Voice AI platform unifies how pharma communicates - giving field teams a powerful voice companion, and giving physicians and patients instant, trusted, compliant answers 24/7. Pharma’s global Commercial and GTM footprint is a trillion-dollar machine ripe for reinvention, and Synthio has exactly the right team to deliver on this mission,” said Krishna Mehra, AI Partner, Elevation Capital.

Pharma companies spend over $30 billion every year to engage doctors and patients, yet most communication is still manual, fragmented, and difficult to scale. Doctors are flooded with information, and many patients do not get regular support, leading to treatment drop-off rates of up to 50% in long-term illnesses. Synthio Labs aims to solve this problem with compliant and real-time Voice AI that helps deliver clear, accurate medical information to every doctor and patient. This technology can support pharma companies and healthcare providers globally, especially in chronic care and large patient support programs.

Synthio Labs’ AI Operating System unifies three flagship platforms: Jarvis, the clinical-grade Voice AI copilot for field teams; Ather, the multimodal AI engine that powers seamless omnichannel engagement with physicians and patients; and Simulation Studio, the advanced insight platform that generates high-fidelity digital twins of clinicians and patients for research and strategy. Together, these products help life-sciences teams automate compliant conversations, capture structured intelligence at scale, and deliver consistent, human-grade experiences to every clinician and patient.

“Beyond breakthrough medicines, the future of healthcare will depend on how we reach and support every clinician and patient who relies on them,”said Supreet Deshpande, Co-founder and CEO of Synthio Labs. “At Synthio, we’re building the AI infrastructure that makes that possible - intelligently, compliantly, and at scale,” added Rajashekar Vasantha, Co-founder and CTO.

Sahitya Sridhar, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, said, “We’re designing products that make every conversation between pharma and their customers smarter, faster, and more meaningful. Healthcare is moving into a world of abundance. Our view is simple: bring consumer-grade experiences to pharma and empower the people delivering care.”

Early adopters include several of the Top 10 Pharma Companies and leading D2C healthcare brands who are using Synthio’s Voice AI to transform physician and patient engagement. In one project, Synthio’s Voice AI reached more than 5,000 eczema patients in 48 hours, highlighting its ability to scale personalized support rapidly.

Rafal Pielak, Founder and CEO, Soteri Skin, said, “It’s been a pleasure working with the Synthio Labs team. They built a voice AI agent that engaged thousands of eczema patients, completing 5,000 calls in just two days. The agent supported onboarding, screening, and patient assistance end-to-end, fully automating our feedback and review collection. We’re very happy with the results and look forward to working together again.”

Synthio Labs was founded by Supreet Deshpande, Sahitya Sridhar and Rajashekar Vasantha, an India-origin team with early academic and professional roots in the country. The founders bring deep expertise across pharma strategy and advanced AI engineering, built through leadership roles at McKinsey, ZS Associates, Amazon and Audible. They have led multi-million-dollar commercial programmes for global life sciences companies and played key roles in developing foundational LLMs and multi-agent voice systems at Amazon and Audible. The company plans to use this funding to expand its engineering and product teams, scale enterprise deployments across the U.S. and Europe, and deepen its partnerships with leading life sciences clients. Synthio aims to establish AI-driven engagement as the new standard for how pharma teams support clinicians and patients globally.

For more details, please refer to this video link: Synthio Labs Funding Announcement