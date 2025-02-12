SYSPRO expands ERP offering with DATASCOPE WMS integration

Left to right: Farran Young: EMS, Sales and Marketing Executive, Zaren Ramlugan: SYSPRO, Special Solutions Manager, Terry Shaw: EMS, Managing Director, Fotini De Keizer: SYSPRO, Marketing Manager.

SYSPRO has expanded its ERP offering by integrating DATASCOPE’s warehouse management solution (WMS) through an Africa regional ISV referral agreement.

DATASCOPE is a frontrunner in SYSPRO-integrated warehouse management, with over 20 years of experience in enterprise warehouse solutions.

According to the companies, this integration provides a fully integrated ERP-WMS system with real-time data exchange that can improve inventory control.

The solution is designed for SYSPRO users and offers real-time transaction processing and higher configurability, particularly in the manufacturing, distribution, automotive as well as food and beverage industries.

The integration benefits businesses that manage high-volume inventory, complex supply chains and just-in-time production.

Every transaction – from inventory updates to order processing – is instantly synchronised between DATASCOPE and SYSPRO.

Changes in stock or order status are immediately reflected in SYSPRO without manual intervention.

The partners add that demand for warehouse management solutions is extensive, with some solutions costing in excess of $25 million a year.

With the systems managing everything from improved real-time inventory tracking and stock management to optimised storage and faster and more accurate order fulfilment, WMS is crucial when it comes to optimising warehouse operations, improving inventory accuracy and enhancing supply chain efficiency.

Terry Shaw, MD of Enterprise Mobility Services (EMS) at DATASCOPE, highlighted that DATASCOPE WMS is the most advanced full-stack WMS for SYSPRO, developed after 23 years of research and development.

Zaren Ramlugan, specialist solutions manager at SYSPRO Africa, noted the importance of WMS for manufacturers with complex warehouses and supply chain processes. By automating workflows and reducing stock discrepancies, businesses improve warehouse efficiency, reduce operating costs and enhance order fulfilment, directly impacting profitability. Immediate improvements in accuracy and efficiency are often seen within weeks, with full-scale benefits realised within three to six months, depending on warehouse size and complexity.

In August 2024, US-based private equity firm Advent International announced the acquisition of a majority stake in SYSPRO.

Founded in 1978, SYSPRO is one of the longest-standing privately owned vendors of ERP software globally. It has established a global footprint and channel partner network, with over 15 000 customers in more than 60 countries.