SYSPRO extends niche ERP solutions offering with new referral independent software partner, DATASCOPE WMS

From left: Farran Young, Sales and Marketing Executive, EMS; Zaren Ramlugan, Special Solutions Manager, SYSPRO; Terry Shaw, Managing Director, EMS; and Fotini De Keizer, Marketing Manager, SYSPRO.

SYSPRO has announced the expansion of its niche ERP solutions through its Africa regional ISV referral agreement with expert DATASCOPE WMS.

With a global footprint and a 20-year track record in enterprise warehouse management solutions, DATASCOPE has a longstanding business relationship with SYSPRO. Its specialist warehouse management offering has widespread industry adoption and a reputation for reliability. This integration allows SYSPRO to offer its customers niche functionality that complements their ERP solution offering, providing a holistic solution for all their needs.

Trusted independent vendors

From time to time, manufacturers will need to augment or supplement their ERP solution with a specialist, best-of-breed application. Companies will look for these third-party applications because of a competitive advantage process, compliance or regulatory requirement. Because of this, SYSPRO has an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Programme with trusted partnerships to help provide customers with their selection process.

SYSPRO partners with industry leaders in niche offerings to enhance its clients' WMS capabilities to its customers. By partnering with industry leaders, SYSPRO can offer cost-effective solutions to its customers, providing integrated solutions in a seamless and efficient system.

Integrating DATASCOPE’s warehouse management solutions within the SYSPRO ERP system simplifies functionality and avoids the need for external third-party plugins. This offers customers the benefit of a comprehensive solution within their ERP umbrella, enhancing ease of use and efficiency. Integrated WMS also supports industry 4.0 initiatives, including machine learning, automation and cloud versions, making it a foundation for digitisation within the manufacturing industry. This is a game-changer for ERP and WMS integration.

An important solution for the manufacturing and distribution industry

Demand for warehouse management solutions is extensive, with some solutions costing in excess of $25 million a year, a tangible demonstration of their value and importance in the manufacturing industry. With the systems managing everything from improved real-time inventory tracking and stock management to optimised storage and faster and more accurate order fulfilment, WMS is crucial when it comes to optimising warehouse operations, improving inventory accuracy and enhancing supply chain efficiency.

“With 23 years of intense research and development behind DATASCOPE WMS, the software is the most advanced full-stack WMS developed specifically for SYSPRO on the market, and we are pleased that our highly integrated software offers SYSPRO customers a solution that takes their manufacturing and distribution operations to world-class levels,” says Terry Shaw, Managing Director at Enterprise Mobility Services (EMS), DATASCOPE's DSP for the African region.

“We are delighted that our long-standing partnership with DATASCOPE will continue to grow. Warehouse management systems are a crucial component for manufacturers, particularly those with complex warehouses, supply chain processes and digital transformation. This partnership offers significant benefits to our customers with a seamless operating experience within SYSPRO ERP systems,” says Zaren Ramlugan, Specialist Solutions Manager at SYSPRO Africa.