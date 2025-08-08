Tablets for the harshest environments

P8100 Standard version.

In today's digital era, one of the biggest challenges faced by those who work in physical and demanding environments – like distribution, warehousing, freight, field service, construction and manufacturing – is that standard electronic devices do not work effectively in such conditions.

Instead, these sectors demand a rugged tablet that is designed to operate reliably in harsh environments, where it is able to withstand conditions such as strong vibrations, extreme temperatures and wet or dusty surrounds.

DCI Scanning, a distributor and official partner for Urovo, points out that the most effective rugged tablets are equipped with high-performance deployment, to ensure superior operation – something that positions the Urovo P8100 and P8100P data terminal tablets as among the best rugged devices globally.

With an eight-inch (20cm) full lamination, high-quality colour TFT screen, the P8100 industrial android tablet is designed to offer employees a broader view, enabling them to capture more information at a glance.

Thanks to a built-in high-end scanning engine, the device can quickly identify 1D/2D bar codes and accurately collect dirty, damaged and deformed bar code data. Meanwhile, its octa-core high-performance CPU and Android 10.0/9.0 OS delivers a powerful performance that enables faster computing and a smoother user experience. Sound clarity is also not a problem, as the P8100's dual-speaker stereo, BOX sound cavity, is able to capture clear feedback sound, even in noisy environments.

P8100 with biometric.

The P8100 also offers a removable 8 400mAh battery, which provides an extremely long service time, while at the same time maintaining high-performance operation. Furthermore, a quick charge design facilitates the working experience, as it prevents accidentally running out of power, since you can charge immediately and thus get back to work rapidly.

The average GPS does not actually support high-accuracy positioning, and therefore cannot adapt to specialised sites that require higher levels of accuracy in terms of positioning, notably activities like engineering surveying and mapping, power measurement, railway inspection and agricultural and forestry operations.

However, the Urovo devices' RTK high-accuracy positioning module offers the ability to derive three-dimensional results of the testing site in the designated co-ordinate system, which can reach an accuracy level of 1cm.

DCI Scanning explains that while both the P8100 and the P8100P offer similar advantages, the latter comes equipped with a 10.1-inch (25.6cm) full-fit TFT colour screen. This ensures users have a large enough display area to suit the kind of demanding work environments that require the highest performance and reliability.

Also equipped with a powerful octa-core processor, the P8100P delivers impressive performance and crystal-clear image quality. Thanks to its Corning Gorilla Glass cover, the screen is both scratch-resistant and durable, while also supporting multi-touch with gloves, wet fingers or a passive stylus. Additionally, the tablet is dust-proof and waterproof, ensuring reliable operation, even under extreme conditions.

Urovo P8100P.

The P8100P, however, runs on Android 13, thus providing state-of-the-art security and performance features that facilitate daily operations, while its 2.4GHz high-performance processor delivers faster and more efficient operation that runs smoothly, even during multitasking. It also delivers long battery life, supported by a powerful 10 000mAh battery, and has the option for quick battery replacement, ensuring it can remain operational, even with intensive use.

Offering versatile connectivity options, including WiFi, Bluetooth and 4G LTE, these devices allow for seamless integration into existing networks and systems. Built with extensive security features and a user-friendly interface, both also meet the IP67 waterproof and 1.2-metre drop resistance standard, and are built to withstand the harshest conditions. They also deliver multiple configuration possibilities – keyboard, optical fingerprint or electromagnetic screen versions – designed to offer further convenience for various working conditions.

Ultimately, the P8100 and P8100P are designed to help your employees to perform at their best by ensuring that they always have the best tools at hand to perform their tasks efficiently and reliably, however tough the environment, or however harsh the conditions.