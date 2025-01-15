Tackling connectivity and analytics challenges in event spaces with Huawei solutions

Paseke Mike Selepe, Commercial and Distribution Sales Department, Huawei Enterprise Business Group. (Image: Supplied)

Stadiums, exhibition halls and event spaces are not just venues, they are dynamic ecosystems where technology plays a pivotal role in creating exceptional experiences. Yet, for many event organisers, exhibitors and visitors, these spaces present unique challenges, especially when it comes to connectivity, streaming, visitor analytics and cyber security.

The connectivity dilemma

One of the most significant pain points in large venues is maintaining reliable and consistent WiFi connectivity. As thousands of attendees connect simultaneously, the strain on networks can result in poor signal quality, dropped connections and frustrated users. This is particularly critical for event organisers who rely on seamless internet access to facilitate ticketing, operations and live event updates.

For visitors, unreliable connectivity can ruin their experience. Whether they are trying to stream a live concert to their social media followers or access interactive features during an exhibition, interruptions in connectivity lead to dissatisfaction and missed opportunities for engagement.

The streaming struggle

In the age of live streaming, where every attendee is a potential content creator, venues face an increasing demand for high-bandwidth networks. Live-streaming events, whether sports matches, keynote speeches or product launches, require infrastructure that can support stable and high-quality video uploads and downloads. Without the right technological backbone, venues risk losing the ability to amplify their reach digitally.

Leveraging visitor analytics

Beyond connectivity, event organisers are beginning to recognise the power of visitor analytics. Knowing which halls received the most foot traffic, understanding visitor behaviour and identifying popular areas can provide valuable insights for planning and optimising future events. However, gathering and analysing this data requires advanced technological solutions, including IOT sensors, AI-powered platforms and robust data integration capabilities.

The cyber security imperative

While improving connectivity and analytics, venues also face growing cyber security threats. Public WiFi networks, especially in high-traffic areas, are prime targets for cyber criminals. Protecting sensitive attendee information, payment data and operational systems is paramount, yet many venues lack the robust cyber security measures needed to counter modern threats.

How Huawei can help

Huawei has developed cutting-edge solutions to address these challenges and help venues unlock their full potential:

High-density WiFi solutions: Huawei’s advanced WiFi 7 technology ensures seamless connectivity, even in crowded environments. With high throughput and low latency, it supports the demands of streaming, social media sharing and interactive event features. Smart visitor analytics: Huawei’s AI-driven solutions provide real-time insights into visitor behaviour, enabling event organisers to optimise layouts, improve traffic flow and personalise experiences. Cyber security: Huawei’s end-to-end security solutions protect against network threats, ensuring that both attendees and organisers can operate in a safe digital environment. Cloud services: Huawei’s scalable cloud platforms enable venues to store and analyse large datasets efficiently, paving the way for smarter operations and enhanced visitor experiences.

The future of event spaces

As the demands on event venues continue to grow, the integration of advanced technology is no longer optional, it’s a necessity. By addressing connectivity issues, enhancing analytics and ensuring robust cyber security, venues can transform into tech-enabled ecosystems that not only meet but exceed attendee expectations.

Huawei is committed to partnering with event organisers and venue operators to deliver these outcomes. Together, we can reimagine the future of event spaces, creating environments where technology enhances every interaction.

Paseka Mike Selepe is an advocate for leveraging technology to drive better business outcomes in various industries, including hospitality and event spaces.