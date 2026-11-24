Daniel Acton, Chief Technology Officer at Accelera Digital Group (ADG).

As organisations accelerate their investments in artificial intelligence (AI), many are finding that the biggest obstacle to innovation is not access to technology, but the cost and complexity of the environments they have already built.

Years of cloud expansion, overlapping tools and entrenched legacy platforms are creating financial and operational drag precisely when businesses need flexibility to fund the next wave of autonomous operations.

According to Daniel Acton, Chief Technology Officer at Accelera Digital Group (ADG), organisations need to shift their focus from simply adopting AI to creating the conditions that allow it to deliver sustainable value.

"The conversation has moved beyond proof-of-concept AI projects. Enterprise leaders are now asking how they can deploy agentic AI at scale. The challenge is that many organisations are trying to build the future on top of technology estates that were never designed to support autonomous operations," says Acton.

Research from Google Cloud highlights the scale of the challenge. The company recently reported that 83% of organisations require infrastructure upgrades to support production-grade agentic AI, while 81% identify operational complexity as a high hidden cost of scaling AI initiatives.

Cloud sprawl is consuming innovation budgets

For many enterprises, the rapid adoption of cloud services has delivered agility and speed. However, it has also created sprawling and increasingly fragmented environments comprising multiple platforms, duplicated workloads and inconsistent governance practices.

"Most organisations have far more cloud consumption than they realise. Without visibility, accountability and ongoing optimisation, cloud environments naturally accumulate waste. Every unnecessary workload, idle resource or duplicated service is capital that could be funding strategic transformation initiatives," says Acton.

Rather than treating cloud spend as a purely technical concern, FinOps establishes financial accountability across technology, finance and business teams, helping organisations continuously align cloud investment with measurable business outcomes.

"FinOps is not simply a cost-cutting exercise. It's about ensuring every cent spent on technology is creating value. When organisations gain that visibility, they can redirect resources towards innovation instead of maintenance," Acton explains.

The legacy debt challenge

Cloud optimisation alone is not enough. Many enterprises continue to carry substantial licensing commitments tied to legacy technology platforms, including traditional virtualisation environments, enterprise software estates and ageing infrastructure.

These costs often increase year after year, even as organisations accelerate their digital transformation ambitions.

"We're seeing many organisations spend significant portions of their technology budgets maintaining systems that no longer provide a competitive advantage. That legacy debt limits their ability to invest in AI, automation and modern operating models," says Acton.

Acton believes that frameworks such as the Google Cloud Well-Architected Framework provide organisations with a practical roadmap for transformation.

"One of the most valuable aspects of the framework is that it connects technical decisions directly to business outcomes. The objective isn't simply to modernise infrastructure. It's to create an operating environment that supports continuous innovation while maintaining cost discipline," says Acton.

Making room for agentic AI

The emergence of AI agents represents a significant shift in how organisations will operate over the coming years. Google Cloud’s The ROI of AI 2025 report found that more than half of organisations already using generative AI have deployed AI agents into production, with many reporting measurable returns from those investments.

"The organisations that will lead in 2027 are the ones that have taken control of cloud economics, reduced legacy debt and built efficient digital foundations. Agentic AI is incredibly powerful, but it requires financial capacity and operational maturity to succeed," says Acton.

By combining FinOps disciplines, cloud modernisation and strategic legacy optimisation, businesses can free capital, reduce complexity and create the foundation required for truly autonomous operations.

"Before organisations invest in the next wave of AI, they should first ask whether their current environment is helping fund innovation or quietly preventing it," concludes Acton.