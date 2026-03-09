Tactile launches Unitech RT112, new standard for rugged windows tablets in enterprise mobility

Unitech RT112. (Image: Tactile Technologies)

Enterprise mobility has traditionally forced organisations to compromise. Businesses needed the security, compatibility and management capabilities of Windows tablets, but too often had to accept bulky devices, limited battery life and excessive heat during prolonged use.

Tactile and Unitech are changing that.

Introducing the Unitech RT112 Windows on Arm (WOA) – a next-generation 10.1-inch rugged Windows 11 tablet that combines ultra-mobile design, powerful ARM performance and enterprise-grade durability.

Powered by the Qualcomm 6490 Octa-Core Snapdragon platform, the RT112 delivers a dramatically improved experience for frontline workers who rely on mobility every day.

A smarter approach with Windows on Arm

The RT112 represents a significant evolution in rugged Windows computing. By moving beyond legacy x86 architecture to modern ARM-based processing, organisations gain superior power efficiency, faster responsiveness and significantly improved thermal performance.

For enterprise users, this translates into real operational advantages:

All-day productivity with an 8 800mAh removable battery.

Instant-on responsiveness, similar to a smartphone experience.

Cool, efficient operation even during demanding workloads.

Full Windows 11 compatibility with enterprise security and device management.

As Windows on Arm continues to mature, enterprises can now confidently deploy ARM-based devices without sacrificing application compatibility, compliance or IT control.

Built for mobility-first industries

The Unitech RT112 WOA is engineered for industries where mobility, uptime and reliability directly impact service delivery and operational efficiency.

Retail and POS

Empowers staff with mobile point-of-sale, assisted selling, inventory management and queue-busting capabilities.

Its lightweight 690g design minimises user fatigue, while dual 5G and WiFi 6E connectivity ensures uninterrupted access to critical systems.

Hospitality

Transforms guest experiences with mobile check-in, table-side ordering and event management.

The RT112 combines a sleek, professional design with the durability and security required for busy hospitality environments.

Healthcare

Supports clinicians and staff with secure access to EMR/EHR systems, bedside documentation and patient identification.

With IP67 protection and reliable wireless connectivity, the RT112 is designed to perform in demanding healthcare settings.

Enterprise-grade performance and durability

The RT112 delivers powerful specifications in a thin, lightweight and rugged form factor designed for real-world enterprise environments.

Processor: Qualcomm 6490 Octa-Core (Windows on Arm)

Operating System: Windows 11

Display: 10.1-inch enterprise-grade touchscreen

Weight: 690g ultra-mobile design

Ruggedness: IP67 rated with 1.5m drop resistance

Connectivity: Dual 5G, WiFi 6E, eSIM

Battery: 8 800mAh removable battery

Memory and storage: 8GB RAM/128GB storage

The result is a device that delivers rugged reliability without the traditional weight and heat of legacy rugged tablets.

Designed around real enterprise needs

The RT112 was shaped directly by feedback from IT leaders, frontline teams and enterprise mobility deployments.

Organisations consistently asked for:

Lighter Windows tablets for frontline staff.

Longer battery life to support full shifts.

Improved thermal performance for continuous use.

Instant-wake responsiveness.

Secure, enterprise-compliant Windows platforms.

The RT112 addresses these needs head-on, enabling organisations to improve worker comfort, increase productivity and modernise mobility strategies.

The next generation of rugged Windows mobility

With the Unitech RT112 Windows on Arm, Tactile introduces a new class of rugged Windows tablets – combining ARM efficiency, always-connected performance and enterprise-grade durability in a mobility-first design.

For organisations rethinking their field and frontline mobility strategy, the RT112 delivers a powerful, future-ready alternative to traditional x86 rugged tablets.

Go https://www.ute.com/eu/products/detail/RT112windows for all specs and/or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WuVkLbyPM3M.

For more info, contact your Tactile account manager or e-mail us at gadi@tactiletechnologies.com.

This year, Tactile celebrates 25 years of business!

For more info on Tactile, go to www.tactiletechnologies.co.za and/or https://www.itweb.co.za/office/tactiletechnologies/newsroom.