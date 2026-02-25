Tactile supercharges FLYTECH devices with free INEFI device management solution

INEFI eliminates the chaos.

Tactile Technologies is turning every FLYTECH intelligent device into a fully managed powerhouse – at no additional cost.

Throughout 2026, every FLYTECH intelligent device sold by Tactile will include the powerful INEFI cloud-based device management solution – completely free of charge for 12 months from date of purchase.

That means built-in intelligence from day one across Android, Windows and Linux-based FLYTECH devices – with particular focus on high-performance POS PCs and all-in-one systems designed for demanding retail and hospitality environments.

Smarter control. Zero complexity

As businesses expand across locations, managing multiple POS terminals and edge devices can quickly become overwhelming. Downtime costs money. Manual updates waste time. Security risks grow. INEFI eliminates the chaos.

With centralised, cloud-based control, businesses gain:

Real-time device visibility across all locations.

Remote monitoring and diagnostics.

Software and firmware management at scale.

Security compliance oversight.

Reduced downtime and IT support costs.

And because every qualifying FLYTECH unit in 2026 ships preloaded and activation-ready, businesses can deploy with immediate management capability – no delays, no added integration projects.

Operational control starts on day one.

Why FLYTECH? Because performance matters.

Globally recognised for high-performance POS hardware, FLYTECH devices are purpose-built for environments where reliability and speed are mission-critical.

FLYTECH POS PCs and all-in-one systems deliver:

Industrial-grade durability.

Powerful processing performance.

Sleek, customer-facing design.

Flexible Android, Windows and Linux support.

These devices are the backbone of modern retail and hospitality – where uptime isn’t optional and customer experience is everything. Now, paired with INEFI, they become more than hardware. They become a fully managed ecosystem.

Built for multi-site growth in 2026

For retailers, restaurant groups and franchise operators, this bundled offering delivers immediate strategic advantage:

Fewer on-site IT interventions.

Faster remote issue resolution.

Stronger device security.

Lower total cost of ownership.

Greater business continuity.

It’s not just about managing devices. It’s about unlocking smarter operations at scale.

A strategic move by Tactile Technologies

With 25 years of experience in auto-ID, POS and payment solutions, Tactile Technologies continues to deliver practical innovation tailored to the South African market.

By including INEFI device management at no cost, Tactile is empowering organisations to operate smarter, respond faster and scale with confidence.

Businesses investing in FLYTECH POS PCs and all-in-one systems this year don’t just get world-class hardware. They gain intelligent control over their entire device fleet.

For more info, contact your Tactile account manager or e-mail us at flytech&inefi@tactiletechnologies.com.

This year, Tactile celebrates 25 years of business! For more info on Tactile, go to www.tactiletechnologies.co.za and/or https://www.itweb.co.za/office/tactiletechnologies/newsroom.