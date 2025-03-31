Tactile Technologies achieves B-BBEE level three certification, strengthening competitive advantage

Tactile Technologies actively supports customers in meeting their own B-BBEE and transformation objectives.

Tactile Technologies, which positions itself as a leading provider of touch screen, auto ID and payment technology, has officially secured a B-BBEE level three certification, reinforcing its position as a strategic partner for businesses prioritising supplier diversity and transformation. This milestone not only underscores the company’s dedication to empowerment and compliance but also offers tangible benefits to its customers.

Driving compliance and transformation

As a B-BBEE level three contributor, Tactile Technologies actively supports customers in meeting their own B-BBEE and transformation objectives. By aligning with South Africa’s economic transformation goals, the company ensures compliance with industry standards, helping customers navigate regulatory requirements while contributing to a more inclusive economy.

Unlocking preferential procurement benefits

One of the key advantages of working with a B-BBEE level three company is the 110% procurement recognition benefit that customers gain. This means that every rand spent with Tactile Technologies translates into increased B-BBEE procurement points for its customers. Additionally, the company’s commitment to supplier development fosters local economic growth, creating new opportunities for small businesses and driving job creation.

Investing in skills development and youth empowerment

Beyond compliance, Tactile Technologies is deeply invested in skills development. The company has long prioritised youth empowerment and the upliftment of previously disadvantaged individuals, with a strong focus on numeracy and communication skills. By integrating these individuals into the workforce, Tactile Technologies is building a pipeline of skilled professionals, ensuring sustainable growth while addressing South Africa’s employment challenges.

More than a supplier – a transformation partner

With this certification, Tactile Technologies positions itself not only as a trusted technology provider but also as a transformation enabler for its customers. By choosing to partner with Tactile Technologies, businesses enhance their own B-BBEE standing, contribute to local economic development and gain access to industry-leading technology solutions.

For businesses seeking to maximise their B-BBEE compliance efforts while gaining a reliable technology partner, Tactile Technologies is the clear choice.

For more information on how Tactile Technologies can support your transformation goals, visit www.tactiletechnologies.com.