Tactile Technologies announces partnership with AIDC powerhouse Unitech Europe

The companies have formed a strategic alliance.

Tactile Technologies, which positions itself as a leading provider of touch, auto-ID and payment solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Unitech, a global leader in AIDC (automatic identification and data capture) technologies. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone for both companies as they aim to deliver innovative solutions and unparalleled service to customers across South Africa.

Founded in 1979 in Taiwan, Unitech has over 40 years of experience in providing cutting-edge AIDC technologies to various industries worldwide. The company offers a comprehensive range of products, including enterprise mobile computers, rugged handheld PDAs, industrial tablets, bar code scanners, RFID readers and IOT solutions. Tactile Technologies is impressed by the depth and breadth of Unitech's product line.

"Tactile Technologies is thrilled to be partnering with Unitech to bring their advanced AIDC technology to the South African market. Adding Unitech to our portfolio was a natural choice, given their reputation for excellence and commitment to innovation. Unitech’s range will allow us to drill into new markets covering new applications. We are on a path to increase product complexity and value offering and Unitech fits in that strategy perfectly,” said Steven Baeyens, Director of Products and Projects at Tactile Technologies.

As part of the partnership, Tactile Technologies' team has undergone extensive training with Unitech, gaining insights into the company's product offerings and technologies. During recent meetings, the team was introduced to the MoboLink platform, offering integration, deployment, management and data collection tools that monitor and manage devices from unboxing throughout its complete life cycle. Other topics covered include platform features such as battery life management, ELauncher, start-up, showcase function, USS and script, among others.

Tactile Technologies prides itself on offering in-house repairs and support, ensuring that customers receive personalised service and tailored solutions. Hence it has also taken on the role of Unitech Service Partner for South Africa, ensuring the best possible support for the South African market.

We believe in a people-centric approach, where our employees, customers and partners are at the heart of everything we do. This partnership with Unitech exemplifies our commitment to delivering excellence and driving innovation in the South African market.

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Tactile Technologies as our recognised distributor for the thriving South African market. Tactile Technologies' strong experience in the AIDC market and commitment to providing exceptional service are ideally aligned with our fundamental values of innovation and customer care. We're pleased to deliver cutting-edge solutions to businesses in South Africa, forming a strong collaboration based on trust and excellence. With Tactile Technologies by our side, we are excited to empower businesses, drive innovation and exceed our clients' expectations,” says Didier Snacken, Managing Director at Unitech Europe.

For more information about Tactile Technologies and its partnership with Unitech Europe, please contact Steven Baeyens on (+27) 21 914 0819 or via e-mail on steven@tactiletechnologies.com.