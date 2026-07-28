Tactile Technologies champions Womandla Women in STEAM Awards for third year

Keagile Makgoba, Head of Communications (Tiktok). (Image source: Michael Belayneh)

As South Africa celebrates Women's Month in August, Tactile Technologies is proud to announce its continued partnership with the Womandla Foundation as the Technology Category Sponsor, returning as a supporter of the 6th Annual Women in STEAM Awards for the third consecutive year.

The partnership reflects Tactile Technologies' ongoing commitment to advancing diversity, inclusion and innovation by recognising women who are breaking barriers across science, technology, engineering, energy, AI, arts and mathematics (STEAM).

Taking place on Thursday, 27 August 2026 at Avianto Wedding Venue & Events in Muldersdrift, the awards have become one of South Africa's leading platforms for celebrating women whose work is shaping industries, transforming communities and inspiring future generations.

This year's event will bring together corporate leaders, innovators, investors, entrepreneurs, policymakers, educators and change-makers for an evening of recognition, networking and meaningful conversations about the future of women in STEAM.

"Tactile Technologies believes that innovation flourishes when opportunity is accessible to everyone. Our continued support of the Women in STEAM Awards reflects our commitment to recognising exceptional women while investing in initiatives that create lasting social and economic impact," said Mauro Mercuri, founder of Tactile Technologies.

As the Womandla Foundation's long-standing CSI partner, Tactile Technologies supports programmes that extend well beyond the awards evening. Proceeds from ticket sales help fund the Foundation's Womandla Reskilling Revolution Africa (WRRA) Programme, which equips women and young people with future-ready digital and employability skills, as well as STEAM Boot Camps that expose learners from adopted schools to careers in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

Jabulile Ratsibe, Head of ESD (Sasol).

"The Women in STEAM Awards are more than a celebration – they are an investment in South Africa's future talent pipeline. Through our partnership with the Womandla Foundation, we are proud to support initiatives that empower women and young people with the skills, networks and opportunities they need to thrive in the digital economy," said Mercuri.

Businesses, organisations and individuals are invited to be part of this inspiring Women's Month celebration by purchasing tickets or hosting corporate tables for employees, clients and partners.

Guests can expect:

An inspiring awards ceremony recognising South Africa's leading women in STEAM.

Thought-provoking keynote speakers and panel discussions.

Networking with business leaders, innovators and investors.

Lifestyle and innovation exhibitions and activations.

Premium entertainment and curated guest experiences.

Tickets to the awards are available on Quicket.

Join Tactile Technologies and the Womandla Foundation this Women's Month in celebrating the innovators, pioneers and change-makers shaping Africa's future.

Event details:

Event: 6th Annual Women in STEAM Awards

Date: Thursday, 27 August 2026

Venue: Avianto Wedding Venue & Events, Muldersdrift

Media enquiries:

Womandla Foundation

E-mail: sam@womandla.com

Website: www.womandla.com