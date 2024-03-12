Tactile Technologies exhibits at ID4Africa 2024 in Cape Town

ID4Africa 2024.

We're excited to share that Tactile Technologies will be exhibiting at the highly anticipated ID4Africa 2024 Conference and Expo.

Catch us at stand C15, from 21-24 May 2024, in Cape Town, as we showcase innovative technologies aimed at advancing digital identity solutions.

Explore our line-up of solutions:

Palmki palm vein recognition technology : A revolutionary digital key that utilises the vein pattern in your hand palm for secure biometric identity verification. From access control to payment, Palmki offers unparalleled security and convenience.

: A revolutionary digital key that utilises the vein pattern in your hand palm for secure biometric identity verification. From access control to payment, Palmki offers unparalleled security and convenience. Feitian identity and payment: Established in 1998, Feitian is a leading global provider of cyber security products and solutions. We will display their latest platform, where identity security goes hand-in-hand with payment.

IB Slapshot contactless identification software: Experience first-hand how this ground-breaking SDK software turns your phone into a mobile identity device.

Contact your Tactile representative or e-mail us at ID4AFRICA@tactiletechnologies.com for more info.

This year at ID4Africa 2024, the focal theme revolves around "Digital identity as DPI: Cultivating trust, inclusivity & uptake". This theme, deeply rooted in thorough research on Africa's evolving requirements, will serve as the cornerstone for the extended four-day programme, marking a special milestone.

The ID4Africa Annual Conference stands as a one-of-a-kind event where the African identity and global ID4D community gather in person under one roof to jointly explore how digital identity and aligned services can advance socio-economic development in Africa.

Don't miss this opportunity to witness the future of digital identity unfold before your eyes! Mark your calendars and join us at ID4Africa 2024 for an immersive experience.

Tactile Technologies positions itself as a leading distribution company specialising in touch screen, auto ID and payment technology. Tactile is now branching out into biometrics and robotics, always with a steadfast commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.