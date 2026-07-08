Tactile Technologies expands access to working capital for SA businesses through Bridgement

Helping customers gain faster access to working capital. (Image source: 123RF)

Tactile Technologies, which positions itself as a leading provider of touch screen, auto-ID and payment technology solutions across sub-Saharan Africa, today announced that it is partnering with Bridgement to bring business funding directly to its customers. This partnership will help customers gain faster access to the working capital needed to grow and operate more effectively.

For many South African businesses, particularly in the retail, hospitality, logistics, distribution and service sectors, access to funding remains a major challenge. While businesses often invest in technology to improve efficiency, expand operations and enhance customer experiences, cashflow constraints can limit their ability to scale and respond to market opportunities.

Through partnership with Bridgement, Tactile Technologies is helping customers unlock access to flexible working capital that can be used to purchase equipment, increase inventory levels, expand operations, hire staff or strengthen day-to-day cashflow.

For more than two decades, Tactile Technologies has partnered with businesses across South Africa to deliver professional touch screen solutions, payment technologies, bar code scanning systems, mobile computing devices and digital transformation tools. By adding access to business funding, the company is further supporting customers in achieving sustainable growth.

“Our customers are constantly looking for ways to improve operational efficiency, modernise their technology environments and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market,” said Mauro Mercuri, founder of Tactile Technologies. “However, many businesses still face significant barriers when it comes to accessing the working capital required to invest in growth. By making Bridgement’s funding solutions available, we can help businesses move faster on opportunities without the delays often associated with traditional financing.”

By combining technology enablement with access to funding, Tactile Technologies is creating a more comprehensive support ecosystem for South African businesses. Customers can now access both the operational technology solutions they need and the financial resources required to implement them.

“Technology and access to capital are two of the most important drivers of business growth,” added Mercuri. “Our goal is to help South African businesses not only modernise their operations but also gain access to the financial tools that allow them to expand with confidence.”

As economic pressures continue to impact businesses across the country, the partnership underscores Tactile Technologies’ commitment to delivering practical, business-focused solutions that support growth, innovation and long-term success.