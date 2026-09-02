Tactile Technologies expands self-service terminal offering, bringing local manufacturing to SA businesses

Tactile offers local customised manufacturing for its self-service terminal range. (Image: Tactile Technologies)

Tactile Technologies, a trusted technology partner across South Africa's retail, hospitality, fintech, gaming and medical sectors for 25 years, today highlighted its growing self-service terminal offering, combining local customised manufacturing with a standard range of ready-to-deploy kiosk solutions.

Self-service terminals are now used across a broad range of environments, enabling customers and staff to access services such as ordering, payments, information retrieval and registration without direct staff assistance. Their flexibility and ability to integrate with payment systems, scanners and biometric tools makes them suited to both commercial and public sector applications.

Local manufacturing, built around the application

Tactile offers local customised manufacturing for its self-service terminal range. A standard set of preconfigured kiosk designs is available for rapid deployment, while more complex or brand-specific requirements can be designed from the ground up, built around functionality, serviceability, design and budget.

“We didn't start manufacturing self-service terminals locally because it was the easy option. We did it because we kept seeing businesses forced to compromise, either taking a generic off-the-shelf unit that didn't quite fit their space or their brand, or waiting months for something custom to arrive from overseas,” said Mauro Mercuri, Founder of Tactile Technologies. “Building locally means we don't have to choose. We can move fast on a standard design when speed matters, and we can sit down with a client and build something from scratch when the application genuinely calls for it. That flexibility is the whole point.”

Where self-service is being deployed

Tactile's self-service terminals are deployed across retail, fast food and hospitality, healthcare, transportation and travel, banking and financial services, and government applications, sectors where queue reduction, order accuracy and consistent customer experience are increasingly non-negotiable.

The company's approach is grounded in application-first thinking rather than a one-size-fits-all product catalogue. Hardware is matched to the specific environment it will operate in, backed by local stock, spare parts availability and Tactile's broader value-added services programme, including custom SLAs, extended warranties and remote device management, so that self-service deployments are supported for their full life cycle, not just at the point of sale.

Availability

Tactile Technologies' self-service terminal range is available now. Businesses and public sector organisations exploring self-service deployment are invited to contact Tactile Technologies to discuss their specific requirements.

Download the self-service kiosks brochure: https://tactiletechnologies.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/Tactile_SST_Platform.pdf