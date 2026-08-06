Tactile Technologies, FEITIAN head back to Seamless Africa, this time with a much bigger story to tell

Tactile Technologies and FEITIAN will be at Seamless Africa on 8 and 9 September at the Sandton Convention Centre. (Image source: iStock)

Seamless Africa returns to the Sandton Convention Centre on 8 and 9 September 2026, and Tactile Technologies will be there again, sharing a stand with global payments technology brand FEITIAN. It is a repeat appearance for the pair, but not a repeat pitch. A lot has changed since their first joint stand in 2025.

Tactile Technologies partners with FEITIAN in South Africa, supporting the local market with FEITIAN's payment terminals alongside Tactile's broader stable of touch, auto ID and payment technology. Seamless has become something of a home turf event for the partnership, the place where it first introduced itself to the local fintech and retail crowd. This year, the pair are coming back to show how far things have moved.

What's changed since last year

FEITIAN's terminals now carry full certification for sale in South Africa, a step that let Tactile start actively marketing the devices rather than just showcasing them. That certification has translated into real traction: several of the country's leading payment solution providers have since approved the range, among them Ecentric Payment Systems, whose platform handles the bulk of South Africa's retail card acquiring volume. Beyond the payments space, the range has also found its way into wins with a tier one lifestyle retailer, as well as large financial services providers, among others.

The bigger shift, though, has been geographic. Tactile took the FEITIAN partnership international earlier in 2026, setting up shop in Europe, with Netherlands-based Eugene von Engelhardt leading the charge as Head of Fintech for Tactile EU. Since then, the pair have shown up at Retail Technology 2026 in Stockholm and Money 20/20 in Amsterdam, with Trustech in Paris still to come this year. By the time Seamless Africa opens its doors, this will be a partnership with genuine global mileage behind it.

“We started this partnership on a stand at Seamless, so there's something fitting about coming back here to show what it's grown into,” said Steven Baeyens, Director of Products and Projects at Tactile Technologies. “In two years, we've gone from certifying FEITIAN's terminals for the local market to landing major payment providers here and then taking the whole thing to Europe. That's not a small jump. This year's stand is really about showing people what's next.”

On the stand this year

Expect to see FEITIAN's terminal line-up in full, from PCI certified Android POS devices to SoftPOS options, including the F55, the DUO POS device that had its African debut at last year's show. Visitors can find Tactile Technologies and FEITIAN at Stand #C12, where they will showcase their latest payment solutions and explore new opportunities with customers and partners.

New for 2026, the stand will also feature a Tactile self-service kiosk with FEITIAN's unattended F360 built in, alongside the DT60, FEITIAN's new seven-inch Android PIN pad running on Android 14.

FEITIAN weighs in

“South Africa has been an important market for FEITIAN, and our partnership with Tactile Technologies has played a key role in strengthening our presence and building strong relationships across the local payments ecosystem,” said Mahaveer Shah, Chief Marketing Officer at FEITIAN. “Our collaboration has also expanded into Europe, opening up new opportunities for growth in both regions. We are delighted to return to Seamless Africa and look forward to showcasing our latest payment solutions, connecting with customers and partners, and making this year's event another great success.”

About Seamless Africa 2026

Seamless Africa is a summit and exhibition bringing together the converging worlds of payments, banking and fintech. The 2026 edition takes place on 8 and 9 September at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, drawing thousands of attendees, hundreds of speakers and around 100 exhibitors from across the payments, banking and retail ecosystem.