Tactile Technologies partners with INEFI to revolutionise remote device management in SA

Tactile Technologies teams up with INEFI.

Tactile Technologies, which positions itself as a leading South African provider of touch, auto-ID and payment solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with INEFI, a global innovator in unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions. This collaboration aims to introduce INEFI's advanced, vendor-agnostic remote device management platform to the South African market, offering businesses a powerful tool to proactively manage their device ecosystems.

Empowering businesses with proactive device management

INEFI's Spotlight platform is designed to provide comprehensive oversight of all endpoints and associated peripherals from a single, intuitive console. Compatible with Windows, Android and Linux operating systems, the platform enables IT teams to remotely monitor, diagnose and resolve issues, significantly reducing downtime and total cost of ownership (TCO).

Key features of INEFI Spotlight include:

Hardware-agnostic management : Supports a wide range of devices and peripherals, ensuring flexibility and scalability.

: Supports a wide range of devices and peripherals, ensuring flexibility and scalability. Automated provisioning : Streamlines device set-up and deployment processes.

: Streamlines device set-up and deployment processes. Centralised network management : Simplifies the oversight of network connections and policies.

: Simplifies the oversight of network connections and policies. Advanced peripheral management : Offers integrations with over 100 peripheral devices, including printers, scanners and biometric readers.

: Offers integrations with over 100 peripheral devices, including printers, scanners and biometric readers. Remote diagnostics and troubleshooting: Allows IT teams to address issues without the need for on-site visits.

By leveraging these capabilities, businesses can expect a reduction of up to 50% in on-site service requests and a 30% decrease in repair expenses, achieving a tenfold return on investment within five years.

Aligning with Tactile Technologies' vision

Established in 2001, Tactile Technologies has been at the forefront of providing innovative technology solutions across various sectors, including retail, hospitality, logistics, banking, gaming and healthcare. With offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality products and exceptional customer service.

The partnership with INEFI aligns with Tactile Technologies' commitment to offering cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of its clients. By integrating INEFI's UEM platform into its portfolio, Tactile Technologies can provide customers with enhanced control over their device infrastructures, leading to improved operational efficiency and reduced maintenance costs.

Strategic move for the South African market

As South African businesses increasingly adopt digital technologies, the need for effective device management solutions becomes paramount. The Tactile Technologies-INEFI partnership addresses this demand by delivering a robust, scalable platform capable of managing diverse device environments.

"We are excited to bring INEFI's innovative device management solutions to our clients," said Alison Johnston, Managing Director of Tactile Technologies. "This partnership enables us to offer a comprehensive tool that not only simplifies device management but also enhances the overall productivity and efficiency of our customers' operations."

Looking ahead

The collaboration between Tactile Technologies and INEFI marks a significant milestone in the South African technology landscape. By combining Tactile Technologies' deep market knowledge and customer-centric approach with INEFI's advanced UEM capabilities, the partnership is poised to deliver substantial value to businesses across the region.

For more information about Tactile Technologies and INEFI, please contact sales@tactiletechnologies.com and/or visit www.tactiletechnologies.com.