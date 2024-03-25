Tactile Technologies sponsors FEDHASA Hospitality Awards

The awards recognise outstanding contributions in the hospitality sector.

Tactile Technologies, in collaboration with partner Newland ID, proudly announces the sponsorship of the FEDHASA Hospitality Awards, taking place on 12 April 2024 at the Century City Conference Centre, in Cape Town.

Hosted by the Federation of Hospitality Association of South Africa (FEDHASA), the awards mark a significant event in recognising outstanding contributions within the hospitality sector. This inaugural event will honour exemplary individuals and businesses across various categories, including leadership, operations, sustainability, customer service and culinary excellence.

Tactile Technologies is deeply entrenched in the hospitality industry; the company understands the importance of recognising excellence and fostering innovation within the sector. With a wide range of platforms tailored for the hospitality industry, including POS, self-ordering, robotics and payment, Tactile Technologies aims to support the growth and success of businesses within the sector.

"We are thrilled to sponsor the FEDHASA Hospitality Awards," says Mauro Mercuri, Chairman at Tactile Technologies. "This event provides a platform to celebrate the remarkable achievements of individuals and businesses that contribute to the vibrancy and success of the hospitality industry in South Africa."

The Hospitality Awards will culminate in a prestigious gala dinner, where the winners will be announced amid a gathering of industry leaders and stakeholders. Tactile Technologies looks forward to participating in this event and recognising the outstanding accomplishments of deserving recipients.

For more information about the FEDHASA Hospitality Awards, please visit www.awards.fedhasa.co.za and/or contact Fezeka Bani at fezeka@tactiletechnologies.com.

By sponsoring the FEDHASA Hospitality Awards & Conference, Tactile Technologies, in collaboration with partner Newland ID, is not only enhancing its brand visibility but also contributing to the advancement of the hospitality sector in South Africa. This partnership signifies a commitment to excellence, innovation and growth within the industry.