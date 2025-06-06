Targus introduces new military-grade cases providing maximum iPad protection, functionality in the classroom, field or on the go.

Targus, which positions itself as the number one laptop bag brand in the US (1) and a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, today announced the arrival of new SafePort Rugged Max Cases designed for the latest iPad models. Ideal for users in a classroom, field or on the go, these military-grade cases are made to withstand the elements without compromising on functionality or style.

“Today’s iPad users need a case that will provide superior protection and durability, while showcasing the colour of their devices,” says David Dorantes, Director of Product Marketing, Targus. “Our new SafePort Rugged Max Cases are designed for people who work on their iPads in active and rugged environments by giving them all the key features and benefits they need to safeguard their devices while staying productive and stylish.”

Proven to withstand drops up to six feet* and contamination from fluids** (MIL-STD 810G), these rugged cases are made to withstand the elements, while clever features like covered screen protection, an integrated stylus holder and integrated kickstand boost productivity. Plus, a clear back cover with reinforced corner protection lets users safely show off their iPad’s colourful look and asset tag for easy scanning. And for those on the move or little hands that need more support, the adjustable silicone hand strap keeps their iPad more accessible and secure. The cases also have covered buttons to block dust and dirt while allowing access to ports and camera and an integrated holder for Apple Pencil or stylus (Pencil sold separately by Apple).

The SafePort Rugged Max Cases can be purchased now at Targus.com or participating retailers worldwide for $69.99 – $77.99 SRP. Models include:

THD966GL (iPad Air 11-inch (M2), iPad Air 10.9-inch (5th and 4th gen) and iPad Pro 11-inch (4th, 3rd, 2nd and 1st Gen))​

THD967GL (iPad Pro 11-inch (M4))​

THD968GL (iPad Air 13-inch (M2) and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th, 5th, 4th, 3rd gen))​

THD969GL (iPad Pro 13-inch (M4))

* As tested by an independent third-party applying MIL-STD-810G, Method 516.6, Procedure IV.

** As tested by an independent third-party applying MIL-STD-810G, Method 504.3.

(1) Source: Circana, US/Canada Retail and US B2B Reseller in Unit Sales, ending June 2024 (Laptop Bag case type = Briefcase, Sleeve, Attache, Slipcase, Messenger Bag)

(2) Source: Circana, US B2B Reseller, Docking Stations Unit Sales, ending June 2024