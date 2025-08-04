Targus launches stylish, versatile laptop bags made to elevate women’s busy, on-the-go lifestyles

The bags have been created with sustainable materials.

Targus, the number one laptop bag brand in the US and a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, today announced the launch of its Ávila Collection of chic and versatile laptop bags aimed at helping women conquer their busy lives more confidently with convenience, efficiency and comfort.

The collection includes a stylishly functional backpack, tote and convertible tote/backpack offered in two different colours (Midnight Blue and French Oak). Key features include a protective laptop compartment, multiple interior slip pockets and a roomy zippered compartment to keep tech and essentials protected, organised and easily accessible. Designed for durability and sustainability, these bags are also crafted from water-resistant fabric with chic vegan leather accents, metallic hardware and recycled materials.

“From work to weekend outings, our new Ávila Collection fuses elegance, adaptability, comfort and resilience in a carrying case to help women get the most out of their busy lives,” says Andrew Corkill, Vice-President, Global Marketing and eCommerce. “We’ve also created these bags with sustainable materials that are important to today’s eco-conscious consumers.”

15-16-inch Ávila Backpack (TBB65013GL/French Oak, TBB65002GL/Midnight): Elevate the everyday while turning heads. This sleek and adaptable backpack boasts a dedicated zippered, protective laptop compartment plus secondary main compartment with plenty of pockets for effortless organisation. A hidden pocket on the back adds another layer of security for valuables, while its adjustable padded shoulder straps ensure all-day comfort. Adaptable to every need, the backpack can be held by the top handle to free up space or carried as a backpack on the shoulder for hands-free mobility. It can also be easily attached to rolling luggage with a luggage strap for a weightless carry. Designed with the environment in mind, this backpack is crafted using GRS-certified recycled materials equivalent to 14 plastic bottles.

15-16-inch Ávila Tote (TBA00113GL/French Oak, TBA00102GL/Midnight): Unleash style and efficiency with this sleek and functional tote. From work to play, the Ávila Tote features a protective laptop cradle with a magnetic closure, multiple interior slip pockets and a roomy zippered compartment to keep tech and essentials protected, organised and easy to access. More than just stylish – it’s purpose-driven too. Crafted from water-resistant fabric with chic vegan leather accents and metallic hardware, it’s built to last. The fabric, made from 11 recycled water bottles, reflects its commitment to sustainability.

15-16-inch Avila Convertible Tote/Backpack (TBB65113GL/French Oak, TBB65102GL/Midnight): This adaptable tote-and-backpack hybrid delivers a multi-purpose carrying case made to conquer life’s adventures with productivity and poise. Sleek and versatile, the Ávila Convertible Tote/Backpack transforms from a chic tote to a comfortable backpack with its tuckaway shoulder straps. It features a protective laptop/tablet cradle with magnetic closure, zippered 12L main compartment with one interior zipped pocket and four slip pockets, a convenient front zippered pocket, trolley strap to attach to rolling luggage, and it’s made using recycled materials including 14 recycled water bottles.

Priced at $79.99 SRP, the Ávila Collection can be purchased at Targus.com or from participating retailers worldwide.