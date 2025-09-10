TCL Showcases Latest Display Technologies and AI Innovations at IFA 2025 (Photo: AETOSWire)

TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and the world’s No.1 Mini LED and Ultra-large TV brand delivered an inspiring show at IFA 2025 under the theme “Inspire Greatness”. From cutting-edge audiovisual displays, AI-powered home appliances, and smart connected mobile devices, to the global debut of TCL NXTHOME and a series of sustainable innovations, the exhibition showcased TCL’s pursuit to enhance everyday life through innovative products, fashionable and premium design, and vibrant experiences.

Featuring a dedicated sports-themed design igniting an athletic vibe at IFA 2025 alongside the brand’s latest technological innovations, the exhibition also underscored TCL’s commitment to connecting audiences worldwide through the transformative power of technology, elevating sports experiences for fans and athletes alike by blending innovation with passion to inspire greatness on and off the field.

TCL unveiled its 2025 flagship model, C8K Premium QD-Mini LED TV, featuring CrystalGlow WHVA panel, Virtually ZeroBorder design, advanced QLED technology, and Audio by Bang & Olufsen, the C8K combines breakthrough display engineering, immersive design, and premium audio for gaming.

Since launching the world's first QD-Mini LED TV in 2019, TCL has continued to lead in display technology with its evolving QD-Mini LED technology. Combining precise Mini LED backlighting with the world's leading QLED technology, delivering OLED-class contrast and a wide color gamut, higher peak brightness, longer lifespan, and better value, especially in ultra-large TV sizes, while utilizing low-energy backlights and high-efficiency panels for a lighter environmental footprint.

Expanding beyond TVs, TCL also introduced its QD-Mini LED technology to an ultra-wide monitor for the first time at IFA with the 57R94 Dual 4K, for gaming and multi-window productivity.

TCL showcased its collaborations with Dolby – the new Z100 Wireless Free Sound Speaker. When paired with TCL TVs that support Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, users can choose how they want to arrange their speakers. TCL also announced that the next generation of Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision 2, is coming soon to TCL TVs.

TCL also showed its human-centric AI, built on Eagle Lab’s Turing Platform, which enables smarter, more personalized experiences across TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, smartphones, and more.

TCL’s FreshIN 3.0 Air Conditioner features AI Health, Voice Control, and AI Energy Saving, offering ultra-quiet fresh air with QuadruPuri purification, while VoxIN, BreezeIN, and SaveIN AI enhance convenience, comfort, and energy efficiency. In the kitchen, the Free Built-in Refrigerator with T-Fresh Technology keeps food hygenic. The SuperDrum Series Washer & Dryer Pair provides remote management via Wi-Fi and Auto Dose technology for perfect detergent amounts.

TCL AiMe—the world’s first modular AI companion robot, made its first appearance in Europe at the show, blending lifelike expressions, interactive AI, and smart living features to turn everyday moments into opportunities to imagine, play, and connect.

As a Worldwide Olympic Partner, TCL brought the excitement of the Winter Olympics to IFA 2025 with a series of interactive experiences inspired by the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 games. Among them was a dedicated Winter Olympics Zone featuring mascots Milo and Tina that made a memorable stop for IFA visitors. TCL also highlighted Team TCL, a dedicated support program for TCL’s participation in the Olympic Games.

Making its global debut at IFA 2025 was TCL NXTHOME. Shaped by TCLArt’s vision to “Inspire the Artists of Tomorrow,” TCL NXTHOMEblends smart home solutions, lifestyle appliances, with premium collaborations from global partners, including Audio by Bang & Olufsen, Roche Bobois, Chris Lefteri Design, Castelli 1938, and Alcantara.

For additional information, visit https://www.tcl.com/gulf/en/ifa.

Ultra-large refers to TVs measuring 85 inches and above

