teamLab Biovortex Kyoto Welcomes Over 1 Million Visitors within 9 Months of Opening

teamLab Biovortex Kyoto has welcomed over 1 million visitors as of July 6, 2026, 9 months after its grand opening. (*1) These visitors arrived from more than 150 countries and regions. International visitors account for approximately 42% of the total. Many of these international visitors travel from distant countries and regions, including the United States, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Approximately 30% of these international visitors purchase their tickets at least 30 days in advance. teamLab Biovortex Kyoto is teamLab's largest museum in Japan, with an average visitor stay of over two and a half hours.

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*1 According to ticket purchase data from the official teamLab Biovortex Kyoto website (survey period: October 7, 2025 – July 6, 2026)

Visitors Comment (Middle East Area / Two Females, 10s)​ “This was our first trip to Japan and our very first time experiencing teamLab's artwork. Within teamLab Biovortex Kyoto, the piece where light forms into lines (*2) was particularly memorable, and its beauty felt completely unreal.” “We had originally found it on social media while planning our trip and had saved it as a place to visit, but the experience of being fully immersed body and soul went far beyond our expectations. As we are currently studying art, the gift of the crayons (*3) (received to mark surpassing 1 million visitors) is perfect for us, and we look forward to using them when painting.”

*2 teamLab, Infinite Crystal World © teamLab

*3 teamLab, Stratified Color Crayons: BOX set of 5 © teamLab