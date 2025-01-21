teamLab Planets TOKYO Reveals Entirety of the Newly Expanded Area, Featuring “Catching and Collecting Forest” and “Athletics Forest”. Opening January 22

teamLab, Catching and Collecting Extinct Forest (c) teamLab - There are various extinct animals that live in this Extinct Forest. When you move close to the animals or touch them, they will run away or turn to face you.

A new large-scale Athletics Forest and more artworks will open at teamLab Planets TOKYO DMM in Toyosu, Tokyo (teamLab Planets) on January 22, 2025.

teamLab Planets increases its area by 1.5 times, creating an extensive new space to introduce teamLab’s educational projects. The new additions include Athletics Forest, a complex, multi-dimensional creative athletic space; Catching and Collecting Extinct Forest where visitors can capture and study extinct animals; and Future Park, a collaborative space for co-creation. Over 20 new artworks will be exhibited.

In addition, new spaces have been introduced to the museum, such as the Orchid Glass House, where visitors can enjoy tea and drinks surrounded by orchids; the Living Art Store, where visitors can take home regrown orchids; and Sketch Factory, where visitors’ drawings created within the artwork space are transformed into original products to take home. The outdoor area featuring the Black Emptiness Table, where visitors can enjoy Vegan Ramen UZU Tokyo, will also undergo a major renovation.

Tickets through March 2025 are now available on the official website.

teamLab Planets TOKYO DMM https://www.teamlab.art/e/planets/#teamLabPlanetsJuly 7, 2018 - End of 2027Toyosu, Tokyo (teamLab Planets TOKYO, Toyosu 6-1-16, Koto-ku, Tokyo)

Highlight Video https://youtu.be/F7nODEETR4s

